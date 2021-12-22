NEW BETHLEHEM – New meters are officially on the way for customers of the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority.
At their Dec. 16 meeting, RVMA members unanimously approved a nearly $330,000 purchase order through LB Water for new Sensus water meters for authority customers.
“The meter costs are going up in January,” RVMA engineer Tom Thompson told board members, noting that although new meters won’t be available until late 2022, the current price estimate can be locked in now with the purchase order. “Once the price is locked in, we’re OK.”
Pointing out that initial findings indicated that two other meter brands would cause compatibility problems with RVMA’s current system, Thompson recommended the authority go with a $329,674 estimate for Sensus meters —RVMA’s current meter brand — through LB Water, a COSTARS-certified representative.
“That’s just for the meters,” Thompson said of the estimate, explaining that the total cost could fluctuate some if the authority determines more or fewer meters are needed as the project goes along.
In fact, while LB Water’s estimate includes 1,000 new meters, Thompson said that he believed the authority could get away with purchasing fewer meters initially.
“You purchased 168 newer style meters over the last five years that are compatible,” he said, noting that those meters could continue to be utilized if new radio heads are purchased. He added that it might be best to stagger the replacement of the meters. “If you replace them all at once now, in 15 years you’re going to have to replace them all again.”
Thompson pointed out, however, that if the authority has any grant money left over after the meter purchase and installation, it would be used to purchase additional meters.
“It’s going to come down to what you’re going to get into,” he said. “But at the end of the day, you’re not going to have any money left over.”
According to Thompson, RVMA has around $701,000 in grant money to provide and install meters. The project is part of an $830,800 grant and low-interest loan awarded this fall to the authority through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
“We’re going to get bid prices for meter installation,” he said. “I don’t know what that’s going to cost.”
Ideally, he added, the authority will be able to contract a local company with a plumbing background to install new meters at customers’ homes as they become available.
“It’s a lot of work, but there’s no time restraint,” he continued, noting that since no new meters will be available until October 2022, the replacement project will most likely extend into 2023. “They’re going to have months to do that work.”
Thompson pointed out that although the purchase order was approved, RVMA will not have to actually make a payment for the meters until they are received.
“You just want to lock the price in,” he said, reiterating that the total cost is not set in stone. “If for some reason the bids come in way higher, we can restructure that.”
In other business at last Thursday’s meeting, RVMA officials discussed the possibility of securing funding to potentially replace any remaining lead lines from the authority’s system.
“I’ve heard it on the news; there’s a lot of money going out right now to get all the lead out of those lines,” board member Lum Adams said. “Is there any chance we can get some of the money?”
The money referenced by Adams, according to Thompson, is federal money that is to be dispersed through the state and funneled through either PENNVEST or the Commonwealth Financing Authority.
“The state is trying to figure out how to distribute the money,” he said, noting that he is anticipating funding to be available late next year and continuing over the next four years.
With public water systems facing a new state mandate of identifying and reporting lead service lines in their systems in the next three years, Thompson suggested utilizing information collected through the meter replacement project to get ahead of the new regulations before the mandate takes effect.
“When we do the meter replacements, one of the requirements is they’re going to give us a log of what the service line materials are,” he said. “If any of those are lead, we can use that as a basis to get those replaced before you’re mandated to report.”
Adams said that from what he’s heard, some lead piping still may be utilized in RVMA’s water system.
“It’s not a lot, but I’ve been told there is some lead from the meter out to the curb box,” he said. “It’s been there since it was put in.”