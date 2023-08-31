EAST BRADY – Responses to a personal tragedy vary from person to person. While some are devastated beyond repair, others use their experience as motivation to help others in similar situations.
The latter is the case of Dan and Amanda Weidenhof, who are using their own house fire as incentive to help other area fire victims through a new nonprofit organization, Fireproof.
Weidenhof said last week that the idea for Fireproof came after he and his family lost their house on Purdum Street in East Brady to a fire on Wednesday, May 17.
Weidenhof said that within hours of the fire, his family started receiving help from many in the community.
“Initially, we assumed it was because it was a small community,” he said. “Then afterwards, we found out there were multiple fires within a month or two after ours and they didn’t receive anything.”
Determined that anyone experiencing traumatic loss because of a fire should receive the essentials to survive, Weidenhof vowed that his family’s experience would be the incentive to make a difference.
“I wasn’t home when the fire happened, but speaking to my wife, you run into things that you just don’t think about,” he said, explaining that his wife and children spent the night of the fire at his brother’s house.
Although his family had a place to go, Weidenhof said that many fire victims aren’t that fortunate.
“You don’t realize until you go to brush your teeth that night that you don’t have a toothbrush, you don’t have toothpaste, you don’t have deodorant,” he said. “And sometimes, like my daughter and my wife did, you don’t even have shoes.”
According to Weidenhof, the main goal of Fireproof is to get something for fire victims as soon as possible.
“It doesn’t seem like a big deal to give someone a toothbrush, until they don’t have one,” he said, adding that, to start, the organization will be providing bags of essential items — including tooth brushes, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, shampoo and more — to local fire victims.
He added that different bags will be available for adults and children, with the children’s bags hopefully also including a stuffed animal or a coloring book and crayons.
Regarding the coverage area of Fireproof, Weidenhof said he plans to start with the six area fire departments that responded to his house fire — Chicora, Sugarcreek, East Brady, Rimersburg, Sligo and Petrolia. He said he hopes to be able to expand to other areas in the future, if possible.
“I’ve reached out to Chicora, Sugarcreek, East Brady, Rimersburg and Sligo so far,” he said, noting that Rimersburg and Chicora seemed “ecstatic” about the possibility. “So far, they’re the only ones I’ve really talked in depth to, and I know they are going to help as much as possible.”
Explaining how the initiative would work, Weidenhof said that he would like to work with the cooperating fire departments to be notified of a structure fire within the first hour or two of the emergency call so one of the seven current volunteers from Fireproof can get there to bring essential items to the victims.
“More or less, I want to alleviate as much trauma and chaos to anyone else that experiences such an event,” Weidenhof emphasized again. “I know it’s affected our whole family.”
Weidenhof said that the group’s next step will be to begin fundraising for essential items and more. He said he’s hoping to also be able to offer monetary support to fire victims in the future.
“We have to see how our fundraising and volunteers work out,” he said. “I’m not sure exactly where that will go.”
The group is currently accepting donations, including essentials bag items or gift cards that could be given to families, as well as monetary contributions. Anyone wishing to volunteer for the organization or make a donation should reach out via the Fireproof — East Brady Facebook page, or contact Weidenhof at (724) 968-8308 or dan.weidenhof@gmail.com.
“When we had our fire, we didn’t see anything like this,” Weidenhof said. “There wasn’t a specific place you could go to for help or for information or to have somebody bring you a bag of essentials during the process.”
Weidenhof offered his gratitude to the local community for its quick response following his family’s tragedy.
“Because of their help, we were able to get back on our feet quickly and are able to begin this new venture,” he said.