DISTANT – When New Bethlehem Burial Service closed its doors last August, it appeared that the long-standing area business was gone for good. Then, earlier this year, two longtime friends purchased the company with the hopes of giving it new life.
Tom Sellers of Putneyville and Troy Smith of Corsica, who have been best friends since college, took over the Distant-based burial service in January with plans to maintain the same services while providing some additional offerings.
“It just kind of fell in our lap,” said Smith, a Summerville native, of the opportunity to take over New Bethlehem Burial Service. The timing was perfect, Smith explained, in that both he and Sellers, a Kittanning area native, were looking for new career paths. Smith has owned and operated Evergreen Landscaping & Lawn Care since 1994. Sellers, who has worked with Smith over the years, is also a nurse in Butler County. Both said they were looking for a new full-time job opportunity that would give them more flexibility. “It’s really been a whirlwind. We made an offer and it just kind of took off from there.”
While new to the business specifically, the pair bring years of expertise and related skills to the table. While Smith has the business background, Sellers is also a trained funeral director with seven years of professional experience in Oklahoma.
“I told [Tom] that I wouldn’t do it without him,” Smith said of taking over the burial service business, pointing to Sellers’ funeral service background, and adding that other landscapers have added burial services to their existing businesses. “The transition is not as big of a leap as what I thought it would be. With our combined experiences, I think we compliment each other pretty well.”
According to Sellers and Smith, the new company has been dubbed Allegheny Concrete Products and Allegheny Burial Service. In addition to making and selling vaults, providing burial services and tent rentals, and selling septic tanks and agricultural products — all of which have been provided by the New Bethlehem Burial Service for more than 90 years — the new company will also create cement lawn ornaments, steps, curbs, pavers, bird baths and more.
“Anything you can think of that’s precast could come out of here,” Smith said.
“We hope to make as much other concrete product as possible to service the community,” Sellers added, noting, however, that it will take some time to build inventory.
Although Smith has worked with hardscaping and concrete blocks in the past, both men are new to the precasting process and said they have enjoyed learning how to make vaults and other concrete molds with the help of former owner Randy Dinger.
“Randy’s been a good mentor,” Sellers said, also giving credit to former owner Ann Hetrick who has, too, been an invaluable resource in learning the business. “They have so many contacts and relationships. That’s been a huge benefit.”
The pair pointed out that one of the most difficult aspects of the business so far has been promoting the burial side of the business again.
“There was just enough time from when they [New Bethlehem Burial Service] stopped providing service until now that it’s a bit like starting from scratch,” Sellers said. “We had to start with the burial side of it, so we’re doing that and building relationships and growing.”
Smith and Sellers also said that while they are currently handling the business on their own as they build inventory, they hope to hire additional employees in the future.
“We want to employ people in our area,” Sellers said. “This is my community; I want to be invested and help it grow.”
Sellers pointed out that while New Bethlehem Burial Service was not a major manufacturing industry, its closure last summer still left a sizable hole in the community.
“When production and manufacturing are lost, the chances of getting them back are slim,” he said, noting that even if it’s not a major producer, the industry is still a benefit to the area. “The community just can’t afford to lose something like that.”
Smith agreed, explaining that he wants to keep the “tradition” of New Bethlehem Burial Service alive.
“It’s kind of hard to see a business that’s been around since 1929 go out of business,” he said. He added that although the name of the business might have changed, he and Sellers are planning to stay true to the business’ roots while incorporating some of their own ideas.
“I think all four of us [Smith, Sellers, Dinger and Hetrick] together want to see Allegheny Concrete Products be successful,” Smith continued, noting that he and Sellers are looking forward to building relationships within the community and growing the business. “Our goal with the business is to be a strong member of the community and do our part to bring some income to the New Bethlehem area.”
For more information on Allegheny Concrete Products, call Smith at (814) 758-3459, Sellers at (724) 525-6706 or the business line at (814) 275-3333.