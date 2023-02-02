NEW BETHLEHEM – With a new year underway, local leaders are optimistic that good things are coming for the Redbank Valley and Clarion County in 2023.
Last Friday, Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) representatives Jarred Heuer and Jess Funk met with New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows and Redbank Renaissance President Sandy Mateer to discuss economic development possibilities for New Bethlehem Borough.
In 2021, CCEDC adopted a 10-year strategic plan called “Clarion County 2030 Economic Development Strategy,” which can be found on the group’s website at https://www.clarioncountyedc.com. Part of the plan includes outreach to boroughs and townships within the county to determine if help can be offered to local volunteers and representatives to accomplish projects to improve the quality of life for residents, attract new business, housing and tourism, and reduce blight.
Mateer said that the borough as a municipality, and Redbank Renaissance as a nonprofit charitable organization, can act as a vehicle for possible projects and grant funding.
“Redbank Renaissance was formed in 2007 but was not able to raise the $125,000 in funding then required to hire a Main Street manager under DCED’s program,” Mateer said of efforts to tap into the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Main Street Program. “Working only with charitable donations and fundraisers over the years, [Redbank Renaissance] directors and volunteers have worked to provide several successful façade and bike grants to area businesses, provided benches and trash receptacles, sponsored annual clean up events, promoted trail and trail town development and added welcome signs at the three main entrances to the borough.”
She added that the group has also promoted tourism with its welcome brochure, business assistance through its website and classes for area businesses, and has promoted area artists. A new welcome brochure is in development for 2023, Mateer said, noting that businesses interested in participating should contact her at info@redbankren.org or (814) 275-1718.
The local officials said that in their meeting last week with CCEDC, it was noted that the economic development group has plans to advance a Main Street effort in the Clarion area.
Mateer said that representatives of CCEDC hope to take a walking tour of New Bethlehem Borough this spring to learn more about the community and possible projects for which they might be able to offer assistance.
Also on the horizon for the area, Mateer said that the Northwest Regional Planning Commission has just completed work with HRG (Herbert, Rowland & Grubic) Engineers and a steering committee on an updated 10-year greenways plan for an eight-county region in Northwestern Pennsylvania, which includes Clarion County. The plan is an update of a 2009 plan which will help guide water and land trail development into the future. Funding entities usually want to see projects included within such plans in order to approve applications.
Mateer, who served as president of the Redbank Valley Trails Association, as well as Chris Zeigler, executive director of Armstrong Trail, were among the 32 steering committee members that have been working for several months on the plan with Northwest Commission and HRG Engineers.
Some of the local projects included in the 2009 plan that were accomplished included designating New Bethlehem as a trail town, the development of the Redbank Valley Trails and its Sligo Spur, and the addition of kayak launches along Red Bank Creek. Work on Armstrong Trail’s Brady Tunnel and the recent acquisition of 14 miles to the south continues to connect more segments of the Erie to Pittsburgh trail corridor, were also part of the plan.
The 2023 plan includes further development of the 220-mile PA Wilds Loop, of which Redbank Valley Trails forms a 42-mile segment. The Loop extends into Jefferson County, which the Brookville Hub group is working on, to connect the trail from Brookville to Brockway. The Loop extends through Clarion, Jefferson, Elk, McKean, Forest and Venango counties, creating east-west access to complement the north-south Erie to Pittsburgh Trail Alliance which runs along the Allegheny River.
Mateer said the plan includes New Bethlehem and other boroughs as “Outdoor Towns,” which is a new designation and expansion of Trail Towns to include other recreational activities such as hunting, fishing, kayaking, boating and other outdoor recreation. Development of Red Bank Creek as a water trail is also included. Development of segments of the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail Corridor is included to complete that 270-mile corridor.
“Tourism is Pennsylvania’s second largest industry and brings OPM (other people’s money) into our communities to help benefit local residents and businesses,” Mateer said. “These plans are the first steps in bringing more economic development and improved opportunities to our area.”