CLARION – Following years of planning and pandemic-induced delays, the installation of a new all-inclusive playground at the Clarion County Park is finally becoming a reality.
At their meeting Tuesday morning, Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley announced that the new playground equipment had been delivered to the Paint Township park earlier that morning.
“It’s actually going to come to be,” county planning director Kristi Amato said. “It’s been a long few years.”
A vision since 2018, county officials said that the project was actually the brainchild of members of the county’s Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities department who wanted to see a playground accessible for all children at the county park.
“They put a committee together,” Amato said. “They are the ones who helped select the [playground] items based on their interaction with special needs children.”
While fundraising efforts from committee members and Next Step Therapy helped with some of the cost, Amato said the majority of the project was funded by grants, including a $192,800 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources awarded through its Community Conservation Partnership Program (C2P2) in 2019.
“That is a 50/50 match grant,” Amato said, explaining that the county must match at least $192,800. Part of the county’s match will be cash, while the remainder will be in-kind services based on the work on the project provided by the county’s maintenance department. “They’ve already removed the old playground, constructed the base for the new playground and put up the pavilion.”
The total estimated cost of the project is around $434,000.
“A lot of the items that we purchased for this, including the actual playground equipment, were done through COSTARS, so that saved us quite a bit of money,” Amato said. “We’ve also tweaked some things since the initial project was proposed.”
According to Amato, the new 80-foot-by-120-foot playground, purchased from Jeffrey Associates of Indianola, will be installed in the same area as the old playground near the large pavilion at the park. The playground will sit on a four-inch rubber safety surface and feature several pieces of ADA accessible equipment and other activities.
“These things were chosen based on the needs of all children,” she said, adding that the playground is meant for children ages 2 to 12. “Everyone can use the playground.”
Amato said Jeffrey Associates plan to start constructing the new equipment next week, with installation expected to take two to three weeks.
“I’m excited,” she said. “There are going to be a lot of good, happy noises coming out of this new playground.”
In addition to the new equipment, Amato said the county maintenance department will also be constructing two new ADA parking spaces near the playground, along with a connecting walkway. A sidewalk connecting the playground to the new ADA accessible restrooms will also be installed.
Reassessment Update
In her first update in several months, Sarah Garner, project manager for Vision Government Solutions Inc, reported that the reassessment project is “entering the next phase.”
“We’re looking at valuation and valuation support services,” she said, noting that Vision has assigned three staff appraisers to work full-time on the project to review sales and begin working on sales analysis.
According to Garner, data collectors have completed just under 80 percent of all residential data collection and about 15 percent of commercial data collection in the county. Collectors are currently working in Limestone and Washington townships for commercial data collection, and in Washington and Elk townships for residential data collection.
“We will still have ongoing review, going back to additional parcels and areas for quality control,” she said, adding that crews plan to move next to Perry Township for residential collection and Clarion Township for commercial.
Other Business
• The commissioners approved a letter of support on behalf of Monroe Township for a Multimodal grant application through the state Department of Community and Economic Development for the Trinity Point Transportation Improvement Project.
According to the letter, Monroe Township is seeking $499,584 in funding to enhance “multiple transportation options, improve safety for county residents and increase access to existing healthcare.”
“Funding for this project will support residential development known as Southview Village to enhance the ability to attract and retain working age individuals within the community,” the letter continues.
• Approval was given to a proclamation recognizing Gabriel Nicholas Martz in earning the rank of Eagle Scout of Boy Scout Troop 51.
For his Eagle Scout project, Martz organized and renovated the Robotics room at Clarion Area High School.
• The commissioners approved a contract with Corrections Consultants LLC to provide specialized consulting and management services at the Clarion County Jail. The cost of the contract is not to exceed $7,000.