CLARION – Independence Health System recently announced new additions to its leadership team, including a new president for Butler Memorial and Clarion hospitals.
Karen Allen was named president of Clarion Hospital, along with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Allen offers more than 35 years of experience in healthcare leadership. A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh who began her career as a bedside nurse and later as a staff nurse in the operating room, Allen came to Butler Health System from UPMC Shadyside in 2004.
Over the past decade at Butler, Allen has served as the director of surgical services, assistant vice president of patient care services, vice president of critical care/ancillary services, chief nursing officer and chief experience officer, before taking on the role of president of Butler Memorial and Clarion hospitals.
Allen has published articles in AORN, Surgical Services Management and Today’s OR. She is a seasoned clinical executive with strong leadership skills and she is committed to assuring quality healthcare remains in the communities that Independence Health System serves.
Allen resides in Mars with her husband, Barry. They are the parents of a son and daughter.