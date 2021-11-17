NEW BETHLEHEM – While the job title may be new, the recently-hired high school principal at Redbank Valley High School is certainly no stranger to the district.
Roddy Hartle, who formally served as the high school’s art teacher and the district’s athletic director, was hired as high school principal at the school board’s Nov. 1 meeting. Hartle had been serving as acting principal since Amy Rupp was named district superintendent earlier this year.
“My goal and vision as the new high school principal is improvement at all levels,” Hartle said last week, pointing out that Redbank’s staff, students and community “have the potential to always be great.”
“I want to instill in them what I instill in my own two children at home — everything that you do everyday, do it at 100 percent,” he continued. “It’s a mentality that will enable us all to be successful.”
A native of Fryburg, Hartle has just over 20 years of education experience, all but one of which took place in the Redbank Valley School District.
Following his graduation from North Clarion High School, Hartle attended Gannon University for one year majoring in pre-law and criminal justice, before transferring to Edinboro University to major in Visual Art Education.
“After graduation, I received a full-time position to fill in for a maternity leave at North Clarion Elementary School,” he said, noting that the following year, in 2001, he was hired full-time at Redbank as the high school art teacher, a position he has held for the last 20 years.
In 2015, he added to his duties at Redbank by also taking on the role of district athletic director.
“I have also officiated PIAA volleyball and basketball for the past 25 years, NCAA basketball for the past six years and have umpired for PIAA baseball for the past three years,” he said, adding that he also enjoys fishing on his boat on Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, hunting deer and turkey, and, most importantly, spending time with his family.
Hartle said his desire to become a principal was sparked in large part by his father, Rodney, who served as a principal and superintendent in the North Clarion School District.
“While at North Clarion, I was fortunate enough to have my father as my principal,” he said. “He was a great role model for me growing up.”
He went on to say that he has always enjoyed working with students and the public, and felt he could be a good leader to inspire Redbank’s staff to strive for excellence.
“The Redbank Valley teaching and support staff are great people,” he said, adding that he has always believed that great things will happen if you surround yourself with good people. “This is a good fit for me here, and I know that this school community will give me a great opportunity to be successful.”
While he said that most people would assume that making the transition from teacher to principal would be difficult, Hartle credited the professionalism of the high school teachers and staff for making his transition smooth.
“The respect of the high school principal was immediately given to me by all staff members,” he said. “Teachers and staff went out of their way to assist me in this transition.”
Even though the transition itself is not a major concern, Hartle did say that the position is not without its challenges.
“Without a doubt, the most challenging part of the new position is acclimating myself to the workload and managing my time with all the different directions a high school principal is pulled,” he said.
Looking to the future, Hartle said he hopes his efforts will provide inspiration and leadership to students and staff alike.
“I’m looking forward to the challenge of modeling and inspiring a more positive outlook for this school community and sustaining an understanding that my care and concern for the people of Redbank Valley is genuine and a focus of mine for years to come,” he said.