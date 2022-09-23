Reading – The Department of Human Services (DHS) today visited Riverview Christian Early Learning Center to thank child care center staff and providers who enrich young minds through early education and allow parents to go to work every day knowing their children are safe.

Office of Child Development and Early Learning Deputy Secretary Tracey Campanini highlighted the Wolf Administration and General Assembly’s $25 million investment in the new child care tax credit program, which can help ease child care costs for working families.

