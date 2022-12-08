CLARION – The idea behind the recently opened Taco Inc. Modern Mexican in Clarion is to serve traditional Mexican food made from fresh ingredients in a relatively quick manner.
“Our food has the taste of traditional Mexican food, but we serve it at a faster pace,” noted Ulysses Saldana, Taco Inc.’s manager. “Our menu is a lot smaller, you don’t have your common things that you would have in every single Mexican restaurant. We call it ‘taco express’ because you [the customer] come and go pretty much.”
“For the most part, everything is served to you at the counter, you don’t have to come back to the register unless you need something.”
Added Gina Tamberlin, who does public relations for the eatery, “We have a food truck and we know how quickly we can get food out. It was kind of like ‘hey, let’s put this in a brick-and-mortar kind of place.’ The menu is a little bigger than the food truck’s because, obviously, it’s a bigger place.”
The menu is highlighted by street tacos, burritos, nachos and taco salads.
“We offer Mexican food that’s authentic. All of our cooks learned to cook authentic Mexican food. The food is prepared by our cooks fresh daily,” relayed Tamberlin. “A lot of Mexican restaurants have the same menu. We’ve added different things, subtracted some things, and kind of updated things as opposed to serving just the same old thing.”
Contributed Saldana, “We have a street taco, which is very common in Mexico, but something you rarely see here. It’s a taco with a corn shell tortilla and has cilantro and onions. You also won’t find meats like pastor [pork shoulder which is grilled and thinly sliced]. The same thing for carnitas street tacos [made with pulled pork prepared in a slow cooker].
“There’s different kinds of meats that people don’t see in a normal Mexican restaurant. It’s a little more traditional, if you want to call it that.”
Taco Inc. has full-service restaurants in Punxsutawney, Warren and Beltsville, Md., with Clarion being the business’s only express shop.
Despite being geared toward people who come in, order and leave, Taco Inc. does have seating for 30 to 40 people at its location in the 800 Center on Main Street.
The choice of that location came about somewhat by happenstance.
“Armando Saldana [the owner] was early for an appointment; he pulled over to read a book while he waited, saw the open space, and when he looked at it, he decided to open [the restaurant] there,” Tamberlin explained. “It was a complete coincidence that we found the perfect location next to the campus [Pennwest University Clarion]. We had been looking in the area and didn’t even know about that place [the 800 Center].”
The timing of Taco Inc.’s opening on Crafters Day during the Autumn Leaf Festival could be considered fortuitous. Again, however, chance was at play.
“That wasn’t the original plan, but we pushed for it,” Tamberlin said of the big event in Clarion. “We more or less were waiting for the health inspector and once he came in that week, we were like ‘alright, let’s get this done.’”
Noted Saldana, “It was a couple of people and it broke our heads a couple of times [getting the restaurant done]. At the end, this is what we wanted. We were still changing stuff around, but for the most part it’s pretty solid.”
Tamberlin considers the public reception to the restaurant and its food to have, thus far, been positive.
“We’re doing pretty well. Everybody’s been wonderful. Between the support on Facebook and [customers] coming out and physically supporting the restaurant, people have been wonderful.”
Saldana attributes the restaurant’s appeal to both its food and operating in a manner akin to an actual taqueria — a Mexican restaurant specializing in tacos and burritos.
“It’s a weird sensation whenever you’re sitting down and eating in here because it gives you a better idea of what a taqueria is. That is what this is. To see it in a different country, this is what you would experience in an actual [Mexican] taco shop,” Saldana relayed.
“I think that’s the cool thing; we’re bringing the whole taqueria stuff over here to not just the states, but to a small town.”