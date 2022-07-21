NEW BETHLEHEM – With the start of school about a month away, Leatherwood Academy officials recently announced that two new faces will be joining the professional staff for the 2022-23 school year.
Betty DeSantis and Elizabeth Gourley will be co-teaching the combined first through third grade classroom that will take up residence on the first floor of the school’s new building at the corner of Broad and Wood streets in New Bethlehem.
“We’re very excited about putting this team together,” Leatherwood Academy director Heather Gourley said of DeSantis and Elizabeth Gourley, pointing out that the pair will join the current staff of preschool teacher Heather Gourley and aide Patty Magagnotti, and kindergarten teacher Tonya Hockenberry and aide Daphne Vogle this fall. “They both have very different experiences and backgrounds.”
DeSantis comes to Leatherwood Academy with eight years of early childhood teaching experience. A graduate of Union High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood and Special Education from Clarion University.
Previously, she has worked as a substitute teacher for local school districts, an intervention specialist and a pre-kindergarten classroom teacher.
DeSantis is currently working on her master’s degree in special education with a focus on autism from Slippery Rock University. She lives on a dairy farm in the New Bethlehem area with her husband, Art, and son, Abe.
“I’m excited for this opportunity and feel that Leatherwood Academy is a new adventure for the whole community,” DeSantis said. “I’m looking forward to meeting all of the families and kids and working on our literacy-based curriculum.”
Heather Gourley said DeSantis’s classroom management skills, paired with her family-oriented nature make her the perfect addition to the school.
“She’s a nurturer,” Heather Gourley said of DeSantis. “She knows how to tie the family into the classroom.”
Elizabeth Gourley is a graduate of Redbank Valley High School and a 2021 graduate of Clarion University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education. She completed her student teaching at Oil City Area School District in second grade and at Brookville Area School District in fourth grade science.
Last year, Elizabeth taught transitional second grade in the Oil City Area School District, where she worked specifically with students who fell behind during the pandemic and needed additional help getting caught up.
“I worked with these students to get them caught up to third grade,” she said, explaining that she covered about a year-and-a-half’s worth of work in a single year. “It was challenging, but it was a good stepping stone for this job.”
Heather Gourley agreed, noting that Elizabeth’s experience at Oil City will be helpful in dealing with older students at Leatherwood who need attention bouncing back from COVID learning experiences.
“I’m excited for the upcoming school year because of the opportunities it will provide for the students, the community and myself,” Elizabeth Gourley said, noting that she’s looking forward to providing more hands-on learning while still offering the same concepts as public education. “I am so appreciative of Leatherwood Academy for providing a space for Betty and I to guide students in a safe and encouraging environment.”
Growing up in the Leatherwood Church, Elizabeth said she has seen the positive impact the church has had on the community and that she and the school share the same values and views of education.
“When I heard that Heather was opening up the school to more grades, I knew in my heart that I wanted to be a part of it,” she said.
In the combined first through third grade classroom, Heather Gourley explained, DeSantis and Elizabeth Gourley will co-teach students in Bible stories, history, geography and science. In addition to the combined subjects, DeSantis will teach first grade language and math, while Elizabeth will cover second and third grade language and math.
“Having a combined classroom will give the children an opportunity to go where they fit best for language and math,” Heather Gourley said. “They can learn and move at their own pace.”
DeSantis concurred, noting that the flexibility of instruction in the combined classroom was one of the things that attracted her most to Leatherwood Academy.
“I love the flexible openness for the ability for kids to grow,” she said.
Heather Gourley reiterated that although Leatherwood Academy does not teach Common Core math, it does not mean that students are not learning what they should be in the eyes of the state.
“There’s a lot of misconceptions about Common Core,” she said, pointing out that Common Core is not a curriculum, but a set of standards provided by the state. While public schools are mandated as to how they present and achieve those standards, private schools such as Leatherwood have the freedom to choose how they meet the standards.
“When we say we’re not teaching Common Core, we don’t mean that we’re not teaching the standards,” Heather Gourley clarified, noting that every educational entity has standards that have to be met. “We’re just not teaching them in the way that the public schools are forced to.”
Regarding concern that students will have a hard time if and when they have to transition back to public school without Common Core, Heather Gourley said that Leatherwood Academy’s curriculum coordinator Brittany Smith, who previously worked as a public school teacher, believes it shouldn’t be a problem.
“We’re not teaching math the Common Core way, but we have such a language rich program that the students are going to have those language skills to be able to do it the way public schools are presenting it,” she said.
Ultimately, DeSantis and Elizabeth Gourley said they are looking forward to a successful school year where the students feel welcome, safe and encouraged to learn in the best way possible.
“We want it to be successful right out of the gate,” DeSantis said.
“We want to make the classroom a very positive environment,” Elizabeth Gourley added. “I want my students to enjoy coming to school. That’s my goal.”