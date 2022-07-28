CLARION – Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 (CFHC) Assistant Chief Mike Chesterfield recently welcomed a new addition.
Bright red with chrome and aluminum highlights, the April delivery weighed-in at over five tons and was 34 feet long.
Delivery was uncomplicated, though two years in the making.
That new addition, a 2021 Pierce Enforcer Heavy Duty Rescue Pumper, is projected to be CFHC’s workhorse fire truck, replacing one of the most versatile and heavily used trucks in its fleet. In fact, the new truck saw its first action less than 12 hours after arrival and has since been on more than 40 calls.
“For the most part, this truck does probably two-thirds of the work for the fire department; vehicle rescues, it can go out on fires, it goes for mutual aid [assisting other fire departments],” said Chesterfield, elaborating on the new truck’s uses.
He continued, discussing the process of purchasing the truck, “It took almost two years in terms of [committee] meetings, planning, meeting with different vendors. The committee assessed what we liked and what we didn’t like, what we wanted and didn’t want.”
The department also used that two-year timeframe to marshal the resources for purchasing the $700,000 vehicle, a significant expenditure for any volunteer fire department.
“All volunteer fire departments need community support. We were fortunate that through fundraising, donations and proper financial advising, we were able to save up a nice little nest egg for truck replacement. The money that came from the sale [of the old truck] also went toward this,” revealed Chesterfield.
“We were not going to [financially] hurt ourselves just to purchase a new truck. We found the best option for us. We paid a little more than half of it upfront, that way there was a significant discount. We took out a low interest loan from the state fire commissioner’s office.”
As to the truck’s features, Chesterfield noted, “We chose the Enforcer model because it fit the job for us. We went with the bigger engine [505 horsepower] because of the hills around here. We went with a 1,000-gallon water tank and 30-gallon on-demand foam tank. This truck can pump 2,000 gallons a minute.
“It’s got all the rescue tools, all the tools for firefighting. We also added some specific things, like a bumper line [front bumper extension that allows for easier hose deployment] which can be used in fighting car fires on the interstate or dumpster fires.”
Additionally, the truck has been configured to meet the specific wants and needs of the CFHC.
Explained Chesterfield, “If you go to any volunteer fire company in the country, you’re never going to find two [trucks] that are set up identical. We [truck committee] considered how we were going to set this truck up, we had a blank slate.
“We said ‘this is going to be the rescue side [right side of the truck] and firefighting is going to be on that side [left].’ The pump panel and large diameter [water] discharge are on the right. A lot of times we are on the interstate and we use the truck as a blocker; we’re turning the truck to create a safety zone, so we’re operating off the right side 90 percent of the time.”
Chesterfield further contributed, “Every tool in there has a place; it has a home that makes it much easier to know where stuff is. We don’t have to sit and think about, ‘well, where did we put that?’ It is very easy to work off of, so smooth.”
Vehicular accidents constitute the vast majority of the CFHC’s call volume, followed by fires and then weather-related emergencies such as downed trees on a roadway or onto a house.
The CFHC serves an approximately 40-square-mile area, including Clarion Borough, south into parts of Monroe Township to the “big cow” landmark on Route 68, and on Route 66 to the Palo gas station, west on Route 322 to the Clarion River and east to the old Trader Horn building, and north to slightly past Miola. It covers Interstate 80 from mile marker 70 to 57 in both directions.
When talking about the new truck, Chesterfield readily noted that the buyer of CFHC’s old vehicle, an Arizona resident, donated it to a fire company in Mexico. It continues to see service.
“We’ve been following it [the old truck] and it went to a company that is taking extremely good care of it. They brought it back up to a standard that is extremely respectable. It’s all bright and shiny again. They gave it a parade, a welcoming, it’s cool,” he reported.
Though glad the older piece of equipment had found a good home, Chesterfield is even happier that CFHC has a new truck to deploy, saying, “It’s a pleasure having it. It fit a big gap that we needed. It’s an amazing truck and I think it’s going to serve our community for the next 30 years.”
CFHC has a Facebook page (www.facebook.com/520clarionfire) for those wishing to follow the department and its activities.