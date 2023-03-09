EAST BRADY – A new website is on the way for East Brady Borough.
During their meeting Tuesday evening, East Brady Borough Council members authorized a new partnership between the borough and 3 Rivers National for the creation of a new borough website and online bill payment system.
“It has unlimited possibilities,” borough secretary Susan Buechele said of the new website, which is currently under construction, noting that the site will not only offer upgraded online payment options for water and sewage, but will also serve as an information hub for all things East Brady. “It’s coming along nicely.”
According to Buechele, East Brady’s old website was very restrictive and limited the borough to one page of information and one photo.
“It didn’t have any functionality,” she said of the old website which was hosted by UB Max, the company that managed the borough’s billing software. “I had so much more stuff I wanted to put on the website but couldn’t.”
Knowing that the old website was set to expire in March, Buechele said she reached out 3 Rivers National, a local company housed in the East Brady Community Building, about hosting a new website for the borough, along with processing online bill payments.
“I watched countless YouTube videos on how to build a website,” Buechele said, noting that she has been using WordPress to construct the new website. “I spend about an hour a day working on it, and I’m getting more comfortable.”
Upon completion, Buechele said the new website will contain information on all things East Brady — including contact information, borough ordinances, council meeting information, community events, community center rentals and more.
“Already it has so many more possibilities than the other one did before,” Buechele said, explaining that the new website can host multiple pages and unlimited photos.
Although online water and sewage payments are currently still limited to one-time payments, Buechele said the new website will eventually allow water and sewage customers to view their bills and set up automatic payments online.
“I’m hoping that will be available around June or July,” said Matt Ferry of 3 Rivers National, who was present at Tuesday’s meeting, of the upgraded online bill payment features. He said that customers who utilize the online bill payments will be charged a 3 percent surcharge for the transaction. “We’ve been processing payments since 2015 [and] are a subsidiary of U.S. Bank.”
Council president Barb Mortimer said that she liked the fact that the new website will be hosted by a local company.
“If Susan runs into an issue with the website or the credit card payments, she doesn’t have to call someone and be put on hold, or leave a message,” Mortimer said. “Now, all she has to do is walk up the hallway.”
The six council members in attendance — councilwoman Jenny Switzer was absent — unanimously approved the switch to 3 Rivers National for online credit card processing.
In other business at the March 7 meeting, the council also voted take advantage of higher interest rates by investing $200,000 from the borough’s Special Water fund with Farmers Bank.
According to Buechele, Farmers Bank is offering a 12-month Certificate of Deposit (CD) at an annual percentage yield (APY) of 4.04 percent.
“That would be a significant amount of money invested,” Buechele told council members, noting that East Brady is currently getting 0.17 percent interest in Special Water.
Pointing out that the borough is not allowed to invest money in anything with a risk, including mutual funds, Buechele said that she believed a CD would be “a safe bet” for the borough to make a little bit of money in a year.
“I think it would be a good move to make,” she said.
Borough engineer Rick Barnett suggested that East Brady officials also look into investing with the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust (PLGIT), which caters to short-term investment needs of commonwealth governing bodies — including local government, school districts and municipal authorities.
“Their rates are pretty good, and they have different kinds of accounts,” Barnett said, explaining that there are no restrictions on funds invested with PLGIT.
While he agreed that PLGIT would be worth looking in to, councilman Joe Hillwig said he believed the borough should still move ahead with the proposed investment.
“I think we should look into [PLGIT], but go ahead and move forward with [Farmers National] so we’re doing something with the money,” he said.