FOXBURG – New York City trumpeter and vocalist Benny Benack III returns to Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall for an evening of Bourbon Street blues and jazz at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 11.
Benack first performed in Foxburg in 2019 with his father, Benny Benack Jr.
Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for ARCA members and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.alleghenyriverstone.org or call to reserve at (724) 659-3153 and pay cash or check at the door.
The Pittsburgh-born, New York-based jazz trumpeter and singer has quickly gained an international reputation. Hailed by the New York Times as “a charismatic young trumpeter who maintains an earnest sideline as a singer,” Benack III performs in the spirit of classic crooners like Sinatra and Torme, with a nod to legendary trumpet showmen like Louis Armstrong and Dizzy Gillespie.
He’s been showcased in international headliner tours at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Shanghai, Mexico and all over Asia and Europe. Domestic U.S. tours include the Vail Jazz Party, Mid-Atlantic Jazz Festival, Pittsburgh JazzLive International and the Summer Solstice Jazz Festival.