CLARION TWP. – A 20-year-old South Richmond Hill man suffered fatal injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 24 at 6:51 a.m. in Clarion Township.
Manpreet Singh was killed after his tractor trailer collided with another truck along Interstate 80 West, at mile marker 64.4.
According to reports, the crash occurred as Singh’s 2019 Kenworth T680 tractor trailer was stopped along I-80, disabled and jack-knifed in the right lane. Although he observed the stopped truck, Idris S. Jones, 39, of Clearwater, Fla., was unable to stop his westbound 2021 Freightliner Cascadia, striking the driver’s side of Singh’s vehicle.
Following the collision, Jones’ truck continued west, leaving the south side of the highway and striking the guide rails. It then came to a stop off the roadway.
Singh, who was a passenger in his truck, was ejected from his truck and suffered fatal injuries to his head. He was not wearing a seatbelt.