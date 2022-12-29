CLARION – Following up a legend is never easy, whether it be in the national spotlight or on a local scale.
Rose Slike, the new Youth Services Librarian at Clarion Free Library, finds herself doing just that and more — stepping into a position that Jean Smith, more affectionately known as “Miss Jean,” held for 28 years until her retirement in the early fall.
“Miss Jean was my childhood librarian. Between here [the Clarion Free Library] and the Knox [Public] Library, that’s where I grew my love of books. It’s big shoes to fill. That first week I was working I felt like I was an imposter; like ‘I’m just here, I’m not actually the children’s librarian,’” observed Slike.
Hired while on her honeymoon in early October, Slike started at the library on Halloween. As the Youth Services Librarian, she’s the children’s librarian and also fulfills the responsibilities of teen librarian.
“I’m not just the children’s librarian, I also have to provide for the young adults and teenagers of the area,” Slike said. “The teen librarian [position] had not been filled for quite some time. On [Smith’s] retirement, they took the two jobs and kind of combined them. I’m in charge of two very different age brackets.
“I think there’s going to be people that are happy because our teens haven’t had any kind of programming, or even a relationship with the library, for I don’t know how long.”
Slike continues to do some of the same programming Smith popularized among area children, such as the recent Christmas Tea with Mrs. Claus, while trying to implement ideas of her own focusing on youth literacy.
“It’s not just about the books, it’s about literacy skills that they need to learn, to grow,” Slike said. “I’m trying to look at the ‘beginning to read’ section [of the library] to put together something other states are doing called ‘The Science of Reading.’ Those that are struggling or just learning can have some help in the library setting as well.”
Slike is also in the process of relaunching a weekly story time for children, with emphasis on community participation.
She explained, “For children, the library is where most of their love for reading comes from. My dad was talking to a retired teacher and she mentioned that if I needed any help with story time, just to reach out because that was her favorite part [of teaching]. I started thinking about that, ‘I wonder if there’s more people out there that enjoy reading and want to share it with kids.’ I figured it would be a win-win situation.”
Volunteers need not be teachers, though they must have, or obtain, all appropriate clearances necessary for working with children. Story time would run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays, with volunteers asked to read three stories, lead some movement-based activities, and end with a craft.
“[Volunteers] really can be anyone as long as they have their clearances. It could be grandparents. I’ve been talking to different organizations. It could be business members. I have a list of dates, they just have to sign-up. I’ll give them guidelines and let them know I can help in any way,” Slike elaborated.
Interested individuals can contact Slike at the library.
With regard to programming for teenagers, Slike has reached out to the Clarion Area School District (CASD) for assistance in developing ideas.
“I contacted [CASD superintendent] Joe Carrico and he helped put together a teen advisory board for me. I’m going to wrack their brains: ‘What kind of programs would you like?’” relayed Slike.
“Because we have so many teens in this area interested in the arts, I want to start doing a craft night,” she added. “I want to do an open mic. I want to do a family game night or a regular teen game night. I’m looking for [the library] to be more of a general hub [for teenagers], [because] we don’t really have a lot to do in Clarion.”
Slike attended Keystone High School in Knox. She earned an undergraduate degree in English from PennWest University Clarion and her master’s degree in Library Science online from Drexel University (Philadelphia). Prior to the library, she worked as a child care provider at the Clarion County YMCA.
Noted Vickie Judy, interim library director, “I think she is doing a great job. I’m looking forward to seeing what programs she comes up with. She has big shoes to fill; I think she’ll implement things that Jean [Smith] has done or use them as a springboard and make them her own. She also has her own ideas, her own things she wants to do and that’s great.”
“I think it’s going to take some time,” Slike said of implementing her own programs. “Just because it’s something new. People aren’t really sure what to expect. I’m hoping after the first couple of months things are going to move along.
“I’m in no way, shape, or form going to be able to fill Miss Jean’s shoes, but at the same time that doesn’t mean I can’t make my own pair to fill.”