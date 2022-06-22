NEW BETHLEHEM – New Bethlehem Borough officials took the next steps Tuesday night in their quest to secure funding to replace the deteriorating Penn Street bridge over Leasure Run.
At their June 21 meeting, the borough council adopted a resolution to seek a Multimodal Transportation Fund Grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to help fund the bridge replacement.
While borough engineer Tom Thompson said that the grant application would likely be for around $1 million, the resolution notes an amount “not to exceed $3 million” for the project.
The council also approved a letter to be sent to the Clarion County Commissioners about the project, noting that the borough would be seeking additional funding to help meet the state grant’s 30 percent required match.
In the letter to the commissioners, borough council president Lisa Kerle notes that the bridge “provides a critical connection to fire and EMS stations, residential homes and the J.M. Smucker Company (peanut butter manufacturing plant), which is a major employer in New Bethlehem.”
The letter states that in recent years, the aging bridge has been hit hard with flash flood events “due to a comparatively small bridge opening,” compared with the widening of Leasure Run.
It also states that the new bridge will be designed to “have the adequate clearances to accommodate heavy rains and avoid future flooding closures.”
“These frequent flooding-related closures could impact the J.M. Smucker plant’s ability to receive and dispatch trucks,” Kerle’s letter states. “Any adverse impact to the J.M. Smucker plant is an adverse impact to the borough as a whole.”
She notes that the peanut butter factory employs more than 60 people in the area.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Kerle said that the borough will seek additional grants and funding sources to help fund the project and to meet the required 30 percent match. She said that the borough has been working closely with Smuckers on the project.
“So far, communication with Smuckers is very good,” she told fellow council members, adding that the borough will keep the lines of communication open with the company as the project advances.
Thompson said that he is currently finalizing the cost estimates for the project in preparation of submitting the grant soon. He said that the borough may not know until March if it will receive the funding.
Kerle said that if the borough is denied funding, it will reapply in the next grant round.
The Leasure Run bridge was reduced to one-lane traffic in recent months as a safety precaution.
ATV Use On
Borough Streets
In transportation-related business of a different nature, borough officials on Tuesday debated the need to permit all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) use of certain borough streets.
The matter arose at a recent meeting when council was informed of plans by Redbank Valley High School students to hold an “alternative transportation day” at the school, riding ATVs, dirt bikes and other types of non-street legal vehicles to school.
On Tuesday, borough solicitor Andrew Menchyk noted that by state law, ATVs are prohibited from using state and borough roadways. He also said that the borough has a history of “looking the other way” regarding ATV riders who come into town to fill up at the gas stations, and that the police department is concerned with this practice.
The attorney said the council could consider an ordinance that would set aside certain streets that ATV riders could use legally in town.
“By no means is this to appease the high school,” Kerle said in asking the council if an ordinance was something it wanted to consider.
Officials noted that even if the borough opened up certain streets for ATV use, state roadways would still be off limits for the vehicles. That would include Routes 28, 66 and 861.
Kerle also noted that ATV riders would still need to follow traffic laws, and students would still need driver’s licenses to operate the vehicles.
Kerle said she was open to the idea of designating certain streets and alleys for ATV use so that riders can get in and out of town safely.
She asked borough street commissioner Roger Hilliard and the street committee to make a recommendation, and for the local police department to also make a recommendation on the matter within the next couple of months.
Other Business
• The council reviewed cost estimates from Jefferson Paving to repair damage to a portion of the borough street along Pine Circle, near the cemetery.
Officials said the damage was caused by a private resident, and that the borough solicitor would send a letter to the resident about the damage and the costs.
The estimates ranged from $4,273 to $5,028. An additional cost estimate will be sought before action is taken.
• Members addressed complaints regarding flashing lights outside a business along Broad Street. Officials noted that borough zoning regulations prohibit flashing lights. The police department was instructed to investigate the matter.
• The council approved for a Keck Avenue resident to create a driveway onto the street. The borough solicitor also provided the council with a draft ordinance related to driveways that, if approved, would require residents to receive a permit before creating a driveway, and would set other requirements for installing driveways in the borough.
• A deteriorating property at 230 Washington Street was discussed Tuesday night, with the council concerned about the stability of the vacant home’s foundation and walls.
Menchyk said that the borough can petition to the Court of Common Pleas for conservatorship of the property, but that would place the costs to raze the structure on the borough’s shoulders.
Officials said the home has pretty much been abandoned by the owner, who reportedly bought the property to fix it up and sell it, but then learned the costs would be too great.
Council members said they would reach out to the Clarion County Housing Department, which had at one time expressed interest in the lot.
• The council approved conducting an engineering study to set weight limits for portions of Lafayette, Liberty and Washington streets.