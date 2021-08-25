NEW BETHLEHEM – The Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs (PSAB) and New Bethlehem Borough Council, in conjunction with the Redbank Valley School District, appointed Nevada Boyer as the newest member of the Junior Borough Council Person Program during last Tuesday’s borough council meeting.
Boyer was successfully appointed to fill previous junior member, Aiden Griffin’s vacancy. Boyer, a student at Redbank Valley High School, will serve as the Junior Council Person in New Bethlehem Borough until her high school graduation. In her role, Boyer, a sophomore, will actively participate in council meetings and community events. Although she cannot vote or attend executive sessions, she hopes the experience will give her an in-depth understanding of how local government functions.
“I am very interested in all levels of government and politics,” Boyer said. “I think young adults are essential in communities and their voices and thoughts should be heard. I enjoy public speaking and feel this is a very good opportunity to take advantage of. I love my hometown and would be honored to serve our residents.”
Boyer is participating in the Junior Council Person Program which is a statewide initiative from the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs that aims to get young people involved in their local communities. It allows for Boyer to take an active role in the governing process of New Bethlehem and brings a young, fresh perspective to the local community.
New Bethlehem Mayor and JCP Chairperson Gordon Barrows shared, “While the JCP does not have an official vote on council, he or she does have a voice and an official seat at the table. It is a mutually beneficial relationship that actively engages borough officials, the Redbank Valley School District and the youth. It also allows borough officials to serve as mentors to students who will be future leaders in their communities.”
Barrows said the program will provide Boyer the opportunity to learn critical skills including team building and collaboration, public speaking, public engagement, budgeting and running effective meetings. It will allow Boyer the opportunity to deliberate on issues affecting the community.
Boyer was selected as the borough’s JCP after an application and interview process with borough officials. Boyer has served on Student Council at Redbank, and has taken part in marching band, Bible Club, varsity softball, volleyball, soccer and other volunteer activities throughout the community. She has been recognized as student of the week, multi-year high academic honors, spelling bee winner and has a perfect school attendance record.
After graduation, Boyer wishes to attend Seton Hall Law School in New Jersey and/or may explore a career in the forensic science field.
For more information about the borough’s JCP Program, including guidelines, requirements and application, visit NewBethlehemBoro.com/Junior-Council-Person.