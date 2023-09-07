PORTER TWP. – A 39-year-old New Bethlehem woman is facing charges after she was accused of stealing medication sometime between 5 p.m. on Aug. 4 and 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 5 in Porter Township.
Tammie Louise Mong was charged with theft and intention to possess a controlled substance as a person not registered.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched on Aug. 5 to a home along Climax Road for a report of theft. At the scene, troopers spoke with Clyde Young who explained that he was missing seven oxycodone pills from his prescription that he had filled the day before.
Young alleged that the only person that could have taken the pills was Mong, who also lives in the home.
During an interview, Mong allegedly admitted to taking the pills on Aug. 4. She also reportedly said that she used all the pills after she took them.
Charges against Mong were filed Aug. 30 by Trooper Ryan Wilson with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.