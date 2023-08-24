MONROE TWP. – Clarion Hospital, part of Independence Health System, unveiled its newly enhanced emergency department during a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony outside the entrance of the ED on Monday, Aug. 21.
The $2.7 million renovation began two years ago and was supported by a $1 million state grant from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) that focused on enhancing patient access to care, patient privacy and patient comfort. The remainder was paid with health system capital improvement funds.
Local community leaders, members of hospital leadership, and Independence Health System employees attended the event to mark the project’s conclusion.
“Independence Health System has been providing healthcare to the Clarion community through Clarion Hospital for nearly 70 years and continues to grow to meet the needs of patients and families by enhancing access to personalized high-quality and innovative care,” said Karen Allen, president of Clarion Hospital and Butler Memorial. “The Clarion Hospital ED is a vital resource for emergency care. These recent renovations will improve access, communication and privacy during a patient’s next visit.”
The Clarion Hospital emergency department was last remodeled approximately 30 years ago and included nine patient areas consisting of three general bays, two trauma bays and four patient rooms. During the expansion, each of the general bays was replaced with patient rooms, and another four patient rooms were added to the department.
The ED at Clarion Hospital is now equipped with 11 private patient rooms and one expanded trauma bay with two beds, increasing the ED patient beds from nine to 13. Each room is equipped with new stretchers, beds, chairs and televisions.
As part of the renovation, state-of-the-art cardiac monitors were installed in each patient room with a centralized monitoring station located at the main nursing station. These monitors are fully integrated with the health system’s electronic medical record to ensure data collected at the bedside automatically uploads to the patient’s health record, speeding up efficiency and providing physicians and clinicians quick access to a patient’s vital health information. The patient call bell system was also updated, providing patients a direct line to the central nurse’s station to communicate with staff more quickly as they await assistance at the bedside.
“Patient care in the Emergency Department is dynamic throughout the day as we triage and respond to whatever illnesses or injuries are presented. It’s important that clinicians have the tools and resources they need to address these needs, which often can be life-threatening,” said Michael Fiorina, chief medical officer of Clarion Hospital and Butler Memorial. “The renovations are a welcome enhancement to the prehospital services offered at Clarion Hospital.”
Hospital officials said renovations to the patient registration areas help to enhance patient privacy during the check-in process. Updated furnishings in the ED waiting areas provide added comfort to patients and families during their visit.
Annually, the Independence Health System hospitals — including Clarion, Butler Memorial, Frick, Latrobe and Westmoreland — see more than 139,000 emergency department visits.