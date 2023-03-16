NEW BETHLEHEM – As planning continues for the Redbank Valley High School “Event of the Year: The Reunion of a Lifetime,” organizers will meet this Saturday, March 18.
The meeting of the steering committee will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Joe’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant in New Bethlehem.
To date, representatives from 14 graduating classes at Redbank Valley High School are working on different aspects of the event, planned for Saturday, July 8 at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
The event is for all pre-2000 Redbank Valley High School students, employees, teachers and administrators.
At the last meeting, organizers noted that registrations have been coming in the for reunion, along with several donations for the event. The group is also looking for individuals willing to serve on both the fundraising and publicity committees.
The group has also created several flyers that can be distributed to past Redbank graduates. Those who help plan their individual class reunions are asked to contact this committee in order to help spread the word about the all-class reunion.
Kathy Milliron, chairperson of the reunion committee, is also seeking class and group representatives.
Also, anyone who represents a service or social organization in the area is welcome to reach out to the reunion committee to have a representative come speak to their group. Email bogo@windstream.net to set up a meeting.
More information about the reunion and how to register can be found on the groups Facebook page under “RVHSreunion.”