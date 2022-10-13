BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County History Center will present “Night of the Living Dead” at the Moonlite Drive-in on Oct. 20, featuring a frightening movie experience from 1968.
“Night of the Living Dead” is the first modern zombie film and a touchstone in the development of the horror genre. The story follows seven people who are trapped in a rural farmhouse in Western Pennsylvania, which is under assault by an ever-growing group of cannibalistic zombies (ghouls who won’t stay dead).
The film’s explicit violence and gore was considered groundbreaking and unprecedented at the time, leading to widespread controversy and negative reviews upon its initial release. However, it garnered a cult following and acclaim among critics.
In 1999, the film was deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress and selected for preservation in the National Film Registry.
In 2013, the Jefferson County History Center brought a screening of this film to Brookville at the Columbia Theatre, complete with screenwriter John Russo and producer Russ Streiner in person, and a “Best Zombie” contest.
This year, the film will be shown at the drive-in, and guests are encouraged to dress up as zombies.
Admission is by donation to support the history center. The box office opens at 5 p.m., and the movie will begin at 6:30 p.m.