CLARION – Clarion County’s plan to provide broadband service to underserved communities hit a roadblock earlier this week as efforts to seek potential companies to provide the internet to consumers fell short.
At their meeting on Tuesday morning, Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley were prepared to open bids for the last-mile phase of the Clarion County Connected broadband project. No action could be taken, however, as no bids for the project were received.
“It’s disappointing,” Brosius said.
“It’s very disappointing,” Tharan echoed. “Everybody wants broadband, and we’re doing everything we can to get broadband, [but] these last-mile companies won’t even give us a price.”
According to the commissioners, the county was requesting proposals from wireless service internet providers — also known as last-mile companies — for development of the first phase of the broadband project. Potential companies were asked to provide quotes to supply and install broadband from towers to unserved and underserved residential areas, business districts and tourism areas.
“Our proposal was very simple,” Clarion County Public Safety director Jeff Smathers said, noting that county plans included running fiber lines to hubs and having last-mile companies provide service from those hubs.
Although the request for proposals was advertised last month, officials said the county reached out to 12 wireless internet service providers regarding quotes, but none submitted bids.
“It’s all about money,” Tharan said, pointing out that the county did not stipulate how much the wireless providers could charge for their services. “They were going to dictate to us what they needed.”
Jonathan Hansen, MCM Consulting Group project manager, agreed, pointing out that one last-mile company did say that they didn’t believe they would be reaching enough customers “to make it feasible.”
While disappointed with the lack of bids, county officials said they would return to the drawing board for to prepare for a new round of bids.
“There’s plenty of options left,” Smathers said, noting that county officials will tweak the proposal to identify and eliminate obstructions. “I’m assuming that since it’s been done and nothing was submitted, it’s now up to us to design and proceed with moving forward.”
According to a press release issued by the county last week, in August 2021, Clarion County received a $1.1 million ARC Power grant, which was matched by the commissioners, to provide fixed wireless broadband from new and existing county 911 towers which will be completed in two phases.
“To date, the work of the Clarion County Broadband Committee (CCBC) has been to understand the needs of each community within the county and to develop strategies for providing internet services, whether that involves the expansion of existing broadband internet or procuring new equipment for deployment,” the release states.
In other business at the May 9 meeting, the commissioners approved a resolution authorizing Tharan, as board chairman, to sign any documents associated with a PennDOT Transportation Alternative Set-Aside grant for the Brady Tunnel rehabilitation project.
Armstrong Trails executive director Chris Ziegler told the commissioners on Tuesday that the Brady Tunnel project was awarded the $2 million PennDOT grant last April to be used for the final phase of the tunnel’s rehabilitation, which will be let in July.
“The PennDOT money is for tunnel liner,” Ziegler said, noting that the trail group will also be letting $2.1 million in funding from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) in July for additional shot-crete, drainage and surface work at the tunnel site.
Ziegler explained that the PennDOT and DCNR grants make up the final phase of the tunnel rehabilitation project at a total of $4.1 million.
“It will be let in July, notice to proceed will be within 12 weeks and construction will be six to nine months,” she said. “After that, the whole tunnel will be open and ready for use.”
Other Business
• The commissioners approved a proclamation recognizing Jameson Isaac McIlwain for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 51 French Creek Council on Feb. 1.
According to the proclamation, for his Eagle Scout project, McIlwain created a new welcome sign and beautified other signage at Camp Coffman.
• May was proclaimed Mental Health Awareness Month in the county.
• Approval was given to a contract on behalf of the Clarion County Coroner’s Office with Lyell P. Cook, Erie County Coroner, for forensic pathologist services. The contract is effective as needed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 at a cost of a $10,000 retainer and $1,100 per autopsy.
• A contract was amended on behalf of the public defender’s office with the Law Office of Heather DeLoe LLC to provide conflict attorney services, effective Nov. 3, 2022 at a cost of $36,000 per year.