In the beginning, God created Heaven and Earth. Why do you suppose He put oil, gas, coal, etc., in the ground, fish, shrimp, lobster, etc., in the rivers and lakes, and put animals on the earth? They were put here for the people to heat and cool their homes, for people to use gas and oil for cars and trucks that are used to make a living and for personal use, use the animals for food, etc.
And He made Earth to be used to let people be free, follow Christianity, and to live life as we desire — not to be ruled by socialist Democrats.
Why is it OK for Russia, China and Canada to drill for oil and gas, but not the USA? China is one of the biggest polluters on earth and Biden never mentions that because he is sleeping with them.
Are Biden and his socialists out to ruin our great nation? If the anti-Americans would keep their big mouths shut and stop spewing the crap, the pollution would drop by 99 percent.
What about the pollution from the war in Ukraine going into the atmosphere? What about Kerry, Harris and other Democrats flying jets all over the world? I can’t wait to see you political wannabes flying around in your electric planes. Maybe we could get you planes with pedals.
Also, have you so-called politicians thought about how much all this green energy is going to raise our electric bills? How many outages we’ll have in our country? The cost to buy an electric car? Batteries for it? The cost of a charger?
No thanks to you Joe, and your cronies. You can stick your electric cars where the sun don’t shine.
Why are we going to have a food supply shortage because of Putin? Did you shut down our farmers too?
I hear President Trump is suing Hillary for millions. You go Donald! Clean out her foundation!
Harris is making a big deal out of her picture on her book cover. She had on her black suit. But she had sneakers on. Should we throw a pity party for her? She and Biden are a disgrace to our country. All of our allies are making fun of them, mostly Biden being a wimp.
If you want to save our nation from becoming a communist country, get out and vote.
Do you want ruled by Russia or China?
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg