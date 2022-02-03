CLARION – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry is accepting nominations for its annual awards.
Awards include: Citizen of the Year; Lifetime Achievement Award; Business of the Year (Community Service Division); Business of the Year (Economic Development Division); and Education Business Partner.
Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m., Friday, March 4.
To nominate an individual and/or business that meets the chamber’s criteria found on the group’s website, submit the names along with supporting documentation of qualifications. Nomination forms are available at the chamber office in Clarion.
Nominations can be sent to: Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, c/o “Awards Nominations,” 650 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
For more information, stop by the chamber office at 650 Main Street or contact Tracy at (814) 226-9161 or tracy@clarionpa.com.