NEW BETHLEHEM – Mrs. Tammi Smith’s kindergarten class at Redbank Valley Primary School has written the following letters to Santa:
Dear Santa,
My name is Izzy. I am 5 years old. This year I have been mostly good. Thank you for the cmpr (camper) you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a Brbe dlhs (Barbie dollhouse). If you have time I would also like a Mncrft vdeo gam (Minecraft video game). I will leave cooces (cookies) for you and ots and gltr (oats and glitter) for the reindeer
— Izzy
Dear Santa,
My name is Kyler. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the kol uv the wild game (Call of the Wild game) you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a crosbo (crossbow). If you have time I would also like a huntin set (hunting set). I will leave kokes (cookies) for you and jrets (treats) for the reindeer.
— Kyler
Dear Santa,
My name is Bexley. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the Blu has (Bluey house) you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a nintdo swig (Nintendo Switch). If you have time I would also like an LOL dlhas (LOL dollhouse). I will leave kokes (cookies) for you and krts (carrots) for the reindeer.
— Bexley
Dear Santa,
My name is Gavin. I am 7 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the remt cnl spdr (remote control spider) you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like cstms (costumes). If you have time I would also like msks (masks). I will leave coces and mlc (cookies and milk) for you and crts (carrots) for the reindeer.
— Gavin
Dear Santa,
My name is Titus. I am 5 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the rs trc (race track) you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a babe Yodu (baby Yoda). If you have time I would also like drms (drums). I will leave ckos (cookies) for you and crts (carrots) for the reindeer.
— Titus
Dear Santa,
My name is Alexandrea. I am 5 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the bubl bf (bubble bath) you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like mc up (make up). If you have time I would also like a Snc mve (Sonic movie). I will leave ckes (cookies) for you and crts (carrots) for the reindeer.
— Alex
Dear Santa,
My name is Jon. I am 7 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the wlvren (wolverine) you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like Tofls the drgn (Toothless the dragon). If you have time I would also like a mgu Godzlu (Mega Godzilla). I will leave donuts and mlc (donuts and milk) for you and crts (carrots) for the reindeer.
— Jon
Dear Santa,
My name is Macy. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the htimls (Hatchimals) you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a bol pit (ball pit). If you have time I would also like Mario crt (Mario Cart). I will leave ckes and mlc (cookies and milk) for you and crts (carrots) for the reindeer.
— Macy
Dear Santa,
My name is Paisley. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the mite pup twr (Mighty Pup Tower) you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a rel babe cat (real baby cat). If you have time I would also like a babe dol( baby doll). I will leave oreos (oreos) for you and krts (carrots) for the reindeer.
— Paisley
Dear Santa,
My name is Lennon. I am 5 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the bolen set (bowling set) you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a Brbe drmhows (Barbie Dreamhouse). If you have time I would also like a Blue hows (Bluey House). I will leave ckes (cookies) for you and crts (carrots) for the reindeer.
— Lennon
Dear Santa,
My name is Aaron. I am 6 years old. This year I have been mostly good. Thank you for the bot (boat) you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like Mario toys (Mario toys). If you have time I would also like mine brands for Nora (Miny brands for Nora). I will leave ckeis (cookies) for you and krts (carrots) for the reindeer.
— Aaron
Dear Santa,
My name is Eowyn. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the dol cr (doll car) you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a Bluey cit (Bluey Kit). If you have time I would also like a dol hos (doll house). I will leave a brne and cke (a brownie and cookie) for you and a blct and plo( blanket and pillow) for the reindeer.
— Eowyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Gracyn. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the lam (lamb) you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a JoJo sing motrbik (JoJo singing motorbike). If you have time I would also like a JoJo makup set (JoJo makeup set). I will leave trets (treats) for you and a blct and plo (blanket and pillow) for the reindeer.
— Gracyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Penellope. I am 5 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the mine brds (mini brands) you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a babe dol (baby doll). If you have time I would also like mr mine brds (more mini brands). I will leave ckes (cookies) for you and crts (carrots) for the reindeer.
— Penellope
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryker. I am 6 years old. This year I have been a bit naughty. Thank you for the Spdrman (Spiderman) you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like fotbol toys (football toys). If you have time I would also like a rmt cnrl Grvdgr (remote control Gravedigger). I will leave a pctr (a picture) for you and crts (carrots) for the reindeer.
— Ryker
Dear Santa,
My name is Raelynn. I am 6 years old. This year I have been mostly good. Thank you for the dlman (dalmation) you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a boy babe dol (boy baby doll). If you have time I would also like stfd al (stuffed aniimal). I will leave ckes (cookies) for you and crts (carrots) for the reindeer.
— Raelynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Evan. I am 6 years old. This year I have been mostly good. Thank you for the shuvl (shovel) you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a fotbol (football). If you have time I would also like fotbol acshin figrs (football action figures). I will leave cokes and milk (cookies and milk) for you and crits (carrots) for the reindeer.
— Evan
Dear Santa,
My Name is Lyllie. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the tots (toys) you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a Gbe dol hs (Gabby doll house). If you have time I would also like bath pt (bath paint). I will leave ckes and mlk (cookies and milk) for you and krts (carrots) for the reindeer.
— Lyllie
Dear Santa,
My Name is Hoyt. I am 6 years old. This year I have been very good. Thank you for the toys you brought me last year. This year for Christmas I would most like a VR headset. If you have time I would also like a lot more toys. I will leave cookies and chocolate milk for you and magic food for the reindeer.
— Hoyt