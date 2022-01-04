CLARION – A new year brought many new and familiar faces to the Clarion County Courthouse on Tuesday morning as recently elected county and municipal officials were officially sworn in to their positions.
During the Jan. 4 oath of office ceremony in Courtroom No. 1, Shawn Zerfoss was sworn in as Clarion County’s new sheriff. Zerfoss was elected to fill the position vacated by former Sheriff Rex Munsee, who retired at the end of his term.
Also taking their oaths, administered by Clarion County President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton, were re-elected county Treasurer Karyn Montana and Coroner Daniel Shingledecker.
“I want to begin by thanking you all for your service in these elected positions,” Seidle-Patton said in her opening remarks, pointing out that the ceremony marked an “important” moment for local government.
“These positions are very important for the functioning of our local communities and for our county,” she continued. “It’s important for us to have people like you who are willing to dedicate the time to make sure that our local governments function the way they are intended.”
In addition to the three county row officers, oaths of office were also administered to the first deputies in the sheriff’s and treasurer’s offices.
Chief deputy sheriff Keith Troesch took the oath of office for the sheriff’s office, while first deputy treasurer Kelly Yocca was sworn in for the treasurer’s office.
Following the oaths of the county officials, attention was turned to the nearly 20 municipal officers waiting to take their oaths of office.
Oaths were then administered to the township supervisors, auditors, tax collectors and constables, as well as municipal election officials in attendance. No borough representatives or school directors were present at the ceremony.
Congratulating all the newly sworn in government leaders, Seidle-Patton said that their willingness to serve ensures that Clarion County remains a great place to live and work.
“It’s very important for the quality of life of our citizens here in Clarion County to have individuals like you who are willing to fulfill these roles,” the judge said. “Thank you for your commitment to our communities and for your dedication to our local governments. Keep up the good work.”