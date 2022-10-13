CLARION – State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) reminded local residents recently that they can have their unwanted personal and financial documents securely shredded at an upcoming event she is hosting on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The event will be held in the parking lot of her district office at 160 South Second Avenue in Clarion from 9 to 11 a.m.
“Identity thieves continue to find sneaky ways in order to steal people’s identity,” Oberlander said. “That’s why it is always a good idea to be proactive and stay ahead of these unscrupulous scammers. This shredder event is one way that we can prevent personal information from falling into the wrong hands. I encourage residents with these types of documents to stop by and have them securely destroyed.”
During the two-hour window, residents can drive through the district office parking lot where their documents will be securely shredded on site by Iron Mountain, free of charge.
Documents that are encouraged to be shredded include those with credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, medical information and bank account information. Residents are asked to bring just papers and documents in loose form. Magazines and books will not be accepted. A limit of two or three boxes is being requested.
For more information, call (814) 226-9000.