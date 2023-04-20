HARRISBURG – State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) will host an anniversary tea to honor local couples that have been married for 50 years or more. The event will take place on Friday, May 12, at 1:30 pm, at the Trinity Point Church of God, located at 180 West Trinity Drive, Clarion.
Oberlander invites all couples in the 63rd Legislative District that have been married for 50 years or more to attend the event. The tea will include an option for vow renewal, as well as certificate presentations and light refreshments. A legislative update on pressing issues facing seniors will also be given.
“In this day and age, marriage is something that we cannot take for granted,” said Oberlander. “I’m thrilled to honor these couples that have stayed together through the good and bad times. This event is the least I can do to show my admiration and respect for their commitment to the vows they took decades ago.”
Oberlander and her staff request that couples RSVP by Monday, May 1, to make reservations for the event. Call the Clarion district office with your name, your spouse’s name and the date of your marriage.
Reservations can be made during office hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at (814) 226-9000.