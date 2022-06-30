HAWTHORN – In an effort to help educate local residents about their rights regarding firearms and their safety, state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) is holding a Firearms Safety and Rights Seminar on Saturday, July 9, in Hawthorn.
From 9 to 11 a.m. at the Hawthorn Fire Hall, residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the following topics:
- How to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon.
- Circumstances under which a permit can be revoked.
- What to do when coming in
- contact with a member of law enforcement while carrying a concealed weapon.
- Details surrounding Pennsylvania’s Castle Doctrine and other valuable information regarding state gun laws and the Second Amendment.
Concealed carry license applications through the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office will also be available at this event.
The seminar is free of charge.
“Due to the pandemic, we’ve taken a short hiatus from holding these seminars, which have seen great attendance over the years,” Oberlander said. “Due to popular demand and a desire from local residents wanting to learn the latest about our state’s firearms laws, we will host an upcoming seminar with our new District Attorney Drew Welsh and new Sheriff Shawn Zerfoss.”
Seating is limited and will fill up quickly, so interested individuals should pre-register as soon as possible by calling Oberlander’s Clarion district office at (814) 226-9000 or signing up via her website at www.RepOberlander.com.