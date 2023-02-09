NEW BETHLEHEM – Hoak Insurance Services recently named Ashley Hegburg as its new office manager at the New Bethlehem branch.
Hegburg began at Hoak Insurance five years ago, following a career with AFLAC and having earned her health insurance license.
She started off at the Reynoldsville office of Hoak Insurance and acquired her life insurance license as well as her property and casualty license.
Hegburg didn’t stop there, completing her Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) designation in 2022. To earn this prestigious designation, a licensed agent must complete a five-part series of extensive tests with passing grades in each part in a short time frame. She became the first in the Hoak Insurance Agency to receive the designation.
Looking for a full-time manager of the New Bethlehem branch office, Hoak’s director of Underwriting and Sales, Steve Hoak, said Hegburg was ready for the new challenge.
“Ashley has a significant understanding of products and policies in all fields,” Hoak said. “She knows the front end with the customers and the back end with carriers and underwriting. She’s the woman for the job.”
“Ashley’s influence in our New Bethlehem branch has been nothing but positive,” a press release from Hoak stated. “Since acquiring the role of New Bethlehem office manager six months ago, Ashley has met with many local clients one-on-one to introduce herself. She has attended local events and fundraisers.”
Hegburg worked with the company’s director of Agency Operations, Katie Hoak Peterson, and together they hired their first Redbank Valley graduate, Emmaleigh Rupp, after participating in her school’s program for seniors to create resumes, apply and participate in real life interviews. Rupp is now licensed in property and casualty insurance.
Hegburg’s vision for the New Bethlehem branch is “to continue to provide excellent service by meeting with her clients to review and make sure they understand the coverage they have, and provide the opportunity to ask questions and learn about endorsements, policy features and other products that may be available.”
In addition to Hegburg and Rupp, the New Bethlehem office is staffed with local residents, Kathie Johnston and Shontelle McKinney.
“Ashley Hegburg moving to a management role in our New Bethlehem office has been a great decision,” owner Gene Hoak said. “In the short time Ashley has been in this role, she has already done great things. She’s a great leader. We are proud to have such an excellent agent representing us.”
For more information, contact Hegburg at (814) 275-2270 or ashleyhegburg@hoakinsuarnce.net, or visit www.hoakinsurance.net.