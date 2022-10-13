KITTANNING – Two Armstrong County police officers were recently credited with saving the life of at least one newborn puppy.
According to reports, Kittanning Borough Officer Jonathan Painter and Manor Township Officer Ashley Rensel responded to a domestic abuse call in Kittanning Borough. After arresting the suspects, they learned there was no one to care for the four vocal Chihuahua mix dogs in the house while the suspects were incarcerated, which was expected to be a few days to weeks.
With the owners’ permission, the two officers returned to the home to provide food and water for the animals.
It was then that Painter discovered one tiny newborn puppy under a newspaper on the floor.
The puppy was motionless and had a dangerously low body temperature.
Rensel cradled the puppy in her hands to warm him up, then wrapped him in a warm towel. The puppy then began to recover and move around.
After identifying the anxious mother dog, the two officers created a nursery to make her comfortable and separate her from the rest of the animals. She later gave birth to several more puppies.
Painter then spent some time locating family members who agreed to care for the dogs until their owners were released from jail.
“Without these officers taking the time to help the newborn puppy and find caregivers for these dogs, the outcome would have been very sad,” said Humane Police Officer Chris Jirak O’Donnell.
“Armstrong County is so fortunate to have law enforcement officers with huge hearts, who take the time to help the helpless,” O’Donnell continued.
O’Donnell is with Humane Animal Allies, an organization that promotes respect and compassion for all living creatures in the hearts and minds of those in the community. For information on laws protecting animals in Pennsylvania, visit www.humaneanimalallies.org.
O’Donnell also represents Orphans of the Storm, located in Rayburn Township.