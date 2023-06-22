CLARION – Representatives from nine of the 22 townships, and six of the 12 boroughs in Clarion County recently met to discuss plans to address Clarion County’s growing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crisis.
According to Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley and Public Safety Director Jeff Smathers last week, the meetings — which were held Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 23 at the new Clarion County Complex in Shippenville — included an overview of changes in the county’s EMS services and discussions regarding a county-proposed public safety authority as a possible solution to provide sustainable funding to local ambulance services.
At the meetings, Smathers reported that Clarion County had 10 EMS operations in 2008, but that number has dropped to five as of today.
“We’ve lost over half of our services,” Smathers said last week, noting that two of the five remaining operations are staffed by Clarion Hospital. “The concern in the area for continued services is very real.”
Smathers said that Clarion County’s idea for a public safety authority was initiated when Ross Township (Allegheny County) and four other municipalities went together to create an EMS authority.
“It basically provides funds to keep their services alive,” Smathers explained of the authority. “They do it by a membership fee, but it’s calculated on the needs of those services.”
Even though the authority has accomplished many things in terms of service, Smathers said that one of the ongoing concerns is funding. Because ambulance companies never see a 100 percent return on bills, even with Medicare and Medicaid, they are always operating at a deficit.
Due to Pennsylvania’s commonwealth status, Smathers and Heasley pointed out that borough and township officials are mandated by law to ensure that emergency services are available in the communities they serve. The proposed authority calls for an imposed public safety fee on residents to ensure that those services remain viable for residents.
“I understand nobody likes taxes,” Smathers said of the plan. “We thought that the public safety fee would be a different way of going because it’s like having a membership to a service.”
Smathers said that, currently, EMS services get about 22 to 25 percent return on the membership requests they send out.
“If everybody had a membership, none of this would even be necessary,” he said. “Basically, what the proposed plan does is give everybody a membership.”
Heasley pointed out that authority fees could be less depending on its membership.
“The more people who belong to it the better,” Heasley said, explaining that the fee could go down from $80 per year to $40 or $50 if there were enough contributing members in the authority. In fact, he said that he would like to see the establishment of a county-wide authority for Clarion County.
“To me, the goal would be to have one authority for the whole county, but if the municipalities decide to create three or four, that’s fine,” he said of the plan. “At least we’d have something.”
Addressing one of the most asked questions by municipal leaders at the meeting regarding the fee, Smathers said that it is not real estate based.
“You can own a tenth of an acre or a million acres, it has no bearing on it,” he said of the fee. “We kind of liked it because the burden isn’t on the ones who have a lot of property or taxation already.”
Another plus regarding the formation of local authorities, Smathers said, is that it preserves local control.
“[The authorities] have local control of what’s going on,” he said.
Smathers and Heasley both reemphasized that, while the county can provide guidance and help, formation of the authorities remains the responsibility of local officials.
“As a county, we can’t sit here and tell them what to do,” Smathers said. “We’re not even allowed to set up an authority.”
Regarding local involvement, Heasley said that Steve Allison, secretary of the Clarion County Association of Township Officials, has volunteered to be the contact person. Karen Lue Wilson, assistant CCATO secretary and Clarion Township secretary, has also volunteered her services.
Heasley pointed to a group of four townships in Forest County, who along with officials from Farmington Township in Clarion County, are already in the process of implementing an authority to oversee their emergency services.
“Even though the Forest County group does not cover the entire county, they’re pursuing it,” Heasley said. “At least there’s going to be a unit there and service there, which is going to help out our 911 center to save some of our units running up to Marienville.”
Heasley said that local officials have until the time of the next scheduled meeting on Monday, June 26 to contact Allison about their willingness to participate. He said that a representative from Ross Township, as well as the county’s solicitor, is also available to address concerns and questions and guide local officials with their decision.
“This isn’t going to be an easy fix,” he said. “We’re looking at a year or more, but as long as they have the door open and the ball rolling, they’re taking the first step.”
Whatever the future holds for EMS services in Clarion County, Heasley remains optimistic.
“The bottom line is we’re all here to help the community,” he said. “We’re all living in the same little area, and if something happens up the road or down the road, we all work together. That’s what we need to do.”