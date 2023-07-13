SLIGO – It’s not often that a meeting of the Sligo Borough Council attracts a state senator, a county commissioner and a representative of the Pennsylvania State Police. Still, they were all there Tuesday night for an update on the completion of Sligo’s footbridge project.
HRG (Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc.) project manager Jeffrey Mikesic presented plans and a projected schedule of work. In attendance at the meeting were state Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City) and Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan.
Construction is anticipated to occur from spring 2024 to fall 2024 at an estimated cost of $700,000 to $825,000. Mikesic said it appears Sligo Borough has secured the needed commitments using many funding sources, a multimodal transportation alternative set-aside grant, private foundations and even some federal help.
With the PennDOT grant, the project needs to follow PennDOT design procedures and project bidding. It will be bid through PennDOT’s electronic construction management system.
“This project involves replacing the existing three-span pedestrian bridge to provide a safe and reliable crossing over Licking Creek to maintain pedestrian mobility to the COG Community Park and the Sligo Elementary School,” Mikesic said.
The structural safety and walkway safety features include:
- A single-span prefabricated steel truss with a roof.
- A six-foot wide walkway with handrail.
- ADA compliance will eliminate structural deficiencies. It will have a 4.25 percent grade across it, which is underneath the maximum 5 percent grade under ADA rules.
Work will be completed while maintaining traffic on Route 58, with lane closures anticipated for demolishing the existing bridge and the erection of the prefabricated steel truss. Pedestrian access will be evaluated during the final design.
“We anticipate trying to keep two lanes of traffic open as much as possible,” Mikesic said. “At some points, we will have to restrict down to one lane when we’re removing the existing bridge and placing the new prefab structure.”
A potential impact on the aerial communication lines on the eastern side of the pedestrian bridge spanning Licking Creek will be evaluated as part of the final design to determine if the lines can be protected or need to be relocated.
“We don’t have any restrictions from a clearance standpoint with cranes — just a matter of protecting those lines,” Mikesic said. “So we’re going to look and see if we can protect those lines during construction and placement of the structure to not have to relocate them. That coordination goes through the final design with the utility and property owners.”
Property impacts are being determined. Access during construction will be required. Right-of-way and temporary construction easements will be coordinated with property owners during the final design.
The pedestrian bridge and the actual Route 58 bridge are two independent pieces.
“The existing one is a three-span bridge. There’s an abutment and two piers here,” Mikesic explained. “Those piers will be removed. It’ll be spanned with one 110-foot structure on new abutments. A crane will lift the new footbridge into place.”
Councilman Wayne Meier asked what kind of provisions are to be made for kids if the project is not completed before the start of school next year.
“We’re going to need to talk about that through final design,” Mikesic said. “We will take a look at it. We’re going to have to look at the fabrication schedule for the actual structure. With the school being out in May and starting at the end of August, if it works out, we can determine that. We’ll definitely break that into the contract that, you know, beginning after May and before August for the school year. We can determine if that’s a reasonable schedule, that will be built in as a milestones contract.”
Council members attending included Sherry Laughlin, Kerry Graham, Wayne Meier, Susan Risher and Jason Kriebel.