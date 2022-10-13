CLARION – As data collectors continue to visit residential properties throughout Clarion County as part of the countywide reassessment, Vision Government Solutions officials said earlier this week that they are pleased with the progress that is being made and the caliber of the work being completed.
In her latest bi-weekly report at the Oct. 11 work session of the Clarion County Board of Commissioners, project manager Sarah Garner said that the the Massachusetts-based firm is fully staffed with nine data collectors, as well as a project manager, onsite manager, crew chief and office administrator currently working on the project. In addition, three more collectors started training this week and another is expected to begin training in the upcoming weeks.
“Things are going really well with our staffing right now,” Garner said, noting that the data collectors, which are all hired locally, have been doing “an outstanding job” collecting the necessary information in the field. “We’re super pleased with the progress and the quality of the work we’re getting back.”
According to Garner, a total of 1,718 residential improved parcels have been fully measured, which accounts to a little more than 9 percent out of a countywide total of 18,808 residential parcels.
“We’re definitely on course,” she said, adding that data collectors are currently finishing up work in Strattanville Borough and Clarion Township. “I anticipate that we’ll be moving into Limestone Township in the next two or three weeks.”
If all goes according to plan, Garner reported that data collectors are expected to move to Millcreek Township after Limestone is complete.
“That plan may change depending on how quickly they’re collecting and the weather,” she said, explaining that collectors will try to work in boroughs when the weather is bad because they are easier to access than the rural townships.
Garner reiterated that county residents continue to be very receptive to the data collectors, and seem to be taking an active interest in the reassessment project.
“The number of people contacting us at the office to ask general questions has increased,” she said. “I consider that a positive sign.”
For more information on the reassessment, visit www.vgsi.com/clarion-county-reassessment.
Commissioners
Proclaim Community Planning Month
Following their work session Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley held their regular meeting, where they proclaimed October as Community Planning Month in Clarion County.
“This doesn’t just focus on professional planners, it also focuses on citizen planners and our planning commission,” county Planning director Kristi Amato said in presenting the proclamation to county officials. “They all need to be acknowledged for the work that they do.”
According to the proclamation, more than 10,000 citizens serve on municipal planning commissions across the state, “working with public and private sector professional planners to enhance the quality of life in our communities.” Community planning has a long history in Pennsylvania, dating back to William Penn’s plan for Philadelphia.
“The celebration of National Community Planning Month gives us the opportunity to publicly recognize the participation and dedication of the members of planning commissions and other citizen planners who have contributed their time and expertise to the improvement of their local municipalities, counties, regions and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” the proclamation states. “We recognize the many valuable contributions made by the public and private sector professional community and regional planners of Clarion County, and extend our heartfelt thanks for the continued commitment to public service by these professionals.”
In other business, during the public comments portion of the meeting, county resident Jackie Griebel asked county officials to consider a “micro-transit” program in Clarion County that would be modeled after a similar program launched in Chambersburg this summer.
“It’s kind of like Uber, but it’s public transportation,” Griebel said, explaining that micro-transit operates as an “on-demand public transportation” without a real fixed route. “We have a real need for public transportation in this county.”
Griebel said she believed that a micro-transit service would fill in the gaps in services not provided by Clarion County transportation, and bus and taxi services.
Before such a program could be considered, Tharan said discussions regarding insurance, driver pay and income guidelines for passengers would have to take place.
“It’s something that would have to be worked on,” Griebel responded. “It might not be feasible, but I do see a need in our community for more flexible transportation. I just want to explore it.”
Other Business
• The commissioners approved a letter of support on behalf of the Clarion Borough Police Department for its application for a PCCD Local Law Enforcement Support Grant to install cameras along Main Street in Clarion.
• Judy Fitzgerald, Linda Spoharski, Madeline Copenhaver, Aniya Mills and Suzanne Reed were appointed to three-year terms on the Clarion County Mental Health and Development Disabilities Advisory Board, expiring September 2025.
• Approval was given to a facilities use agreement with PennWest Clarion for the use of the Marwick Boyd lobby to be used by Clarion Borough Third Voting Precinct for the Nov. 8 general election.
• After the position was created by the Salary Board held prior to the commissioners’ meeting, recently retired Cindy Callihan was rehired as the temporary, part-time interim director of elections effective Oct. 3.
• A contract was renewed with Delaware Valley Health Trust for employee dental plans with Delta Dental and United Concordia. The term of the contract is Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 224 at an annual premium of $82,342.68.