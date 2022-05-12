CLARION and KITTANNING – Election officials in Clarion and Armstrong counties are reminding registered voters that this coming Tuesday, May 17, is Primary Election Day, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Republicans and Democrats in both counties will cast ballots to nominate candidates for state governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. senator, state House positions and representative in the U.S. House.
Voters will also fill Republican and Democratic state party committee positions, as well as Democratic County Committee seats.
Clarion County elections director Cindy Callihan said that her office has been busy sending out ballots to more than 1,500 voters who requested mail-in or absentee ballots this spring.
“There are quite a few,” she said, noting that as of Tuesday, the office had received 1,508 requests. The final day to apply for a mail-in ballot was yesterday (Wednesday).
“Ballots must received in our office no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 17,” Callihan said, noting that the date and time are firm and that postmarks do not count.
The good news for voters in Clarion County is that there are no polling place changes for this election.
In Armstrong County, election director James Webb said there are two polling location changes. Voters in Rayburn Township will now vote at the Kittanning Masonic Temple along Route 85, and voters in Kittanning’s Third Ward will move their polls to the Living Waters Church.
Webb said the county is expecting around a 20 percent voter turnout on Tuesday.
“We have had many new registrations over the last couple months,” he said. “The Election office has mailed out about 3,000 mail-in ballots as of May 10.”
Webb also emphasized that all mail-in ballots need to be returned by 8 p.m. on May 17 in order to be counted.
“You can mail your ballots back to the courthouse our drop it off in the Election office on the second floor of the Annex building,” he said.
Webb said the elections could not take place without the many people who work the polls on Election Day.
“The Election office thanks all of the poll workers across the county for their efforts in making sure Armstrong County has a safe and accurate election,” he said.
Federal and state offices on the ballot for this area this year are:
• U.S. Senator, six-year term — Alex Khalil (D) of Montgomery County, Conor Lamb (D) of Allegheny County, Malcolm Kenyatta (D) of Philadelphia County, John Fetterman (D) of Allegheny County, Kathy Barnette (R) of Montgomery County, Mehmet Oz (R) of Montgomery County, George Bochetto (R) of Philadelphia County, Jeff Bartos (R) of Montgomery County, Dave McCornick (R) of Allegheny County, Sean Gale (R) of Montgomery County and Carla Sands (R) of Cumberland County.
• Governor, four-year term — Josh Shapiro (D) of Montgomery County, Lou Barletta (R) of Luzerne County, Douglas V. Mastriano (R) of Franklin County, Nche Zama (R) of Northhampton County, Dave White (R) of Delaware County, Melissa Hart (R) of Allegheny County, Bill McSwain (R) of Chester County, Charlie Gerow (R) of Cumberland County, Joe Gale (R) of Montgomery County and Jake Corman (R) of Centre County.
• Lieutenant Governor, four-year term — Austin Davis (D) Allegheny County, Ray Sosa (D) of Montgomery County, Brian Sims (D) of Philadelphia County, Clarice Schillinger (R) of Montgomery County, James Earl Jones (R) of Montgomery County, Rich Saccone (R) of Allegheny County, John Brown (R) of Northhampton County, Chris Frye (R) of Lawrence County, Jeff Coleman (R) of Cumberland County, Russ Diamond (R) of Lebanon County, Carrie Lewis DelRosso (R) of Allegheny County and Teddy Daniels (R) of Wayne County.
• Representative in Congress 15th District, two-year term — Glenn “GT” Thompson (R) of Centre County.
• Representative in the state General Assembly 63rd District, two-year term — Donna Oberlander (R) of Clarion County.