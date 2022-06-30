CLARION – Clarion County law enforcement agencies are concerned that recent illicit sales of controlled substances — specifically cocaine and heroin — have been supplemented or “laced” with deadly fentanyl.
According to a press release issued by Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh, a common tactic by drug peddlers is to supplement a more expensive drug, such as cocaine, with fentanyl to charge a higher price for the sale at the expense of everyone’s safety.
To date, the release states, multiple overdoses have occurred as a result of fentanyl-laced heroin and cocaine. To date, no other substances have been identified as being similarly laced.
“Since I have been a prosecutor, fentanyl continues to be one of the most deadly and dangerous controlled substances we encounter,” Welsh said, noting that fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is easily mass produced and sold relatively cheap.
Welsh pointed out that fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and contact with the smallest amount of the drug can lead to death.
“I want our [people in] our community to be aware that if they are illegally acquiring cocaine or heroin, they are at an even greater risk than normal due to the current trend,” Welsh said, adding that addiction can effect anyone from any walk of life. “[We all] must make the effort to prevent tragedy to ourselves, family and neighbors. Law enforcement is tirelessly working to apprehend the culprits responsible and to continue protecting the citizens of Clarion County.”
Anyone who needs help with an addiction should contact the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission. Visit www.aicdac.org for more information.