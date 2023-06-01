MAHONING TWP. – A Falls Creek man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on May 18 at 9:44 a.m. at the intersection of Route 28/66 and Wadding Road, north of Deanville Road, in Mahoning Township.
While attempting to pull out onto Route 28/66 from a side road, police said John T. Kabay Jr., 58, of Fenelton, failed to yield to oncoming traffic and struck the driver’s side of 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Donald P. Bundy, 71, of Falls Creek.
Following the impact, according to reports, Kabay’s 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, which sustained minor damage, continued west approximately 60 feet before coming to a stop across the highway facing west. Bundy’s vehicle sustained disabling damage and came to a stop in its lane on Route 28/66 facing east. It was towed from the scene.
Kabay was wearing a seatbelt and escaped injury in the crash. Although also wearing a seatbelt, police said Bundy suffered unknown injuries in the crash. He was transported by Clarion Hospital EMS to ACMH for treatment.
Kabay was reportedly cited for failing to yield.