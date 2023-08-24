RAYBURN TWP. – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 9 at 10:23 a.m. along Clearfield Pike, just west of Milligan Road, in Rayburn Township.
While traveling east along Clearfield Pike, police said Brandon J. McElravy, 29, of Hawthorn, lost control of his 2016 RAM 2500 on a curve in the roadway. The pickup crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with the driver’s side of a 2020 Chevrolet Sonic, driven by Roy M. Cousins, 82, of Adrian.
McElravy’s vehicle sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene. Cousins’ vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed.
McElravy was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. Although also wearing a seatbelt, Cousins reportedly suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to ACMH for treatment. Police said McElravy will be cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic and failing to drive at a safe speed.
Kittanning Hose Co. No. 6, Kittanning Township Fire Department, Rayburn Township Volunteer Fire Department, Manor Township Police, Kittanning Police and Mike’s Towing assisted state police at the scene.