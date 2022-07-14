KITTANNING – Armstrong County residents will soon have local law enforcement information at their fingertips.
At their July 7 meeting, Armstrong County Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian unanimously approved a contract with CRIMEWATCH Technologies Inc., a website and phone app that provides streamlined law enforcement information to the public.
“I think it’s going to be a wonderful tool for everyone in the county,” Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton, who initiated the contract with CRIMEWATCH Technologies, told the commissioners last week. “It links criminal justice agencies, the media, businesses and the public.”
According to Charlton, CRIMEWATCH Technologies will integrate all Armstrong County law enforcement social media posts in one convenient online location, as well as provide warrant information on county fugitives and serve as a tip hotline for members of the public.
“You can get [the information] right on your phone,” she said, pointing out that other counties including Indiana, Erie and Clinton have already implemented the services of the Pennsylvania-headquartered CRIMEWATCH in their communities. In fact, Charlton noted that she looked into the platform after it was recommended to her by officials in a neighboring county. “Everyone I’ve talked with who has joined has said it is a wonderful platform.”
While some information is available to the public, Charlton explained that other information on the site will be strictly for the use of local law enforcement.
Citing one example, Charlton pointed out that homeowners and businesses can register security cameras with the county through CRIMEWATCH, so law enforcement officials can have access to the footage when a crime occurs. She added, however, that members of the public would not have access to the footage or the camera locations.
“The public can get on and see the public information that’s available,” Charlton said.
Although Charlton said that her office will be the first to utilize the online platform, she hopes to eventually have all of the county’s law enforcement officials connected.
“We’re going to start with my office and see how it goes,” she said, adding that she will be paying the yearly cost of the service, approximately $6,000, up front with money from her forfeiture funds. “If you look at the costs, I was floored with how reasonable it is.”
Ultimately, Charlton said she believes everyone in the county will benefit from having the county law enforcement information integrated into one place.
“I think the public will really like it,” she said. “It’s all in one place, so you don’t have to go from page to page.”
Other Business
• A contract was renewed between the county and Schneider Electric for maintenance and warranty on the uninterrupted power supply at several cell tower sites.
• The commissioners also renewed an agreement with the Allegheny County Jail to house inmates at a new cost of $127 per day, an increase from the previous rate of $116 per day.
The new contract is effective July though June 2023.
• A contract amendment was approved with Palmetto Posting Inc., the firm that does the county’s tax claim advertising and posting.
County Chief Administrator Aaron Poole said the new agreement includes a temporary 3 percent fuel surcharge.
Poole noted that the company has not increased its rates since 2012, and is still the most affordable option.
• Approval was also given for an agreement with the state Department of Transportation (PennDOT) for the purchase of the Kiski Junction Railroad Line in the amount of $3.5 million.
• The commissioners also updated the county’s current employee termination policy requiring that department heads, directors and assistant directors provide a 60-day notice for voluntary resignations. Those who fail to provide the proper notice will forfeit any unused sick or vacation days.
“This basically brings this policy in line with many professional positions and organizations,” Myers said, pointing out that a two-week notice is often not enough time to replace an administrator. “It’s a courtesy to the organization they’ve been working for.”