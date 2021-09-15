CLARION – Clarion County’s future took center stage Tuesday morning as county officials continue to seek input from area residents to determine the top priorities in the county.
During their work session on Sept. 14, Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley heard from Laura Ludwig, senior community planner for HRG, the engineering firm hired by the county to work on updating the county’s Comprehensive Plan, who reported that an online community survey seeking public input on the county’s key issues and needs is now live.
“The online community survey is a really great way for us to solicit input from folks countywide of all ages,” Ludwig said, noting that the survey serves as a follow-up from a July public meeting in which county residents were able to express their opinions on some of the key issues the updated plan will address. “Hopefully, this is a good way to get more public input on some of the really important issues in the county.”
Last updated in 2004, according to the survey, the Clarion County Comprehensive Plan “includes goals and strategies for many facets of the county, including community facilities and amenities, parks and recreation, housing, economic development, land use, historic and cultural resources, natural resources and the environment and public infrastructure.”
With the online community survey, Ludwig said that county officials are trying to gage what residents hope to see the county offer in the years to come.
“We’re really trying to get out of folks here what the important needs and issues are,” she said, pointing out that officials are particularly interested in diving into the key issues surrounding why some county natives left the area and what attracted others from out of the area to the county. “[The survey] will hopefully confirm and solidify some of the themes that we heard at the public input meeting in July and those that are ongoing with the steering committee at our monthly meetings.”
Ludwig pointed out that some wish list items discussed at the public meeting included the need for better broadband throughout the county, more affordable housing opportunities for residents of all ages, basic infrastructure improvements, further retail, commercial and industrial development of the I-80 corridor, better access and connectivity to rivers and trails and more.
“I think there was good conversation at the public meeting,” Ludwig said, noting that the July 12 event was hosted at the Clarion County Park with approximately 25 attendees representing multiple county municipalities. “There weren’t as many people as we would have hoped to have, but we still got some good feedback on some of the important issues for the plan to address.”
According to Ludwig, the online community survey consists of 22 questions and should take participants approximately 10 minutes to complete.
“There’s no limit on the number of responses,” she said, adding that a similar project for a township garnered 728 responses from community members. “Since this is countywide, we’re hoping for a really good response here as well.”
Ludwig said the survey will be open until Oct. 15 and can be accessed online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/clarioncountysurvey. A QR code is also being utilized, and paper copies of the survey are available at the Clarion County YMCA and various senior living facilities in the county.
Once the survey closes, the results from online and paper participants will be analyzed and presented at another public meeting which will be held sometime in November.
“It will be more of a prioritization meeting where we say to the public these are the key issues we’re hearing, but we need to prioritize them,” she said, pointing out that the engineering firm hopes to have a draft of the updated Comprehensive Plan completed by the end of the year. Official adoption of the plan would then take place early next year. “We’re really looking to spread the word and hope to get a good response on the survey and some really good feedback that we can incorporate into the plan.”
Other Business
• For the sixth time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the commissioners unanimously approved a motion extending the county’s Emergency Declaration until Dec. 31.
• The commissioners also approved for the county to host a surplus auction via sealed bidding. The sealed bids will be opened during the Sept. 28 commissioners’ meeting.
• Authorization was granted for Tharan to locate and negotiate for a county COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic location.
“We want to be ready because nobody had a clue what to do the last time,” Tharan said, noting that Clarion County was the first county in the state to offer its own vaccine clinic earlier this year. “We’re just getting ready.”
• The 2022 Clarion County holiday observance and employee pay date schedules were approved.
• County officials approved a contract amendment with GTL to be compliant with new FCC regulations, changing the fees charged local and intralata calls placed by inmates at the Clarion County Jail from the current 26 cents per minute to 21 cents per minute. The new fee will go into effect Oct. 26.
In other jail matters, a contract was also approved wit IA Construction Corporation for base repair, overlay and line painting of the parking lot at a total cost of $48,698.25.