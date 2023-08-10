EAST BRADY – A 55-year-old Rimersburg man was cited for violating borough ordinances on July 31 at 12:50 p.m. in East Brady.
According to police, Jeffrey E. Hillis failed to maintain the yard at his East Second Street property in accordance with the borough’s ordinance.
A certified letter regarding the violation was reportedly sent to Hillis on June 21, 2022. The letter also stated that a second notice would not be required.
As of July 31, police said Hillis has failed to comply with the letter.
Charges were filed Aug. 7 by Southern Clarion County Police Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.