EAST BRADY – Two East Brady men were cited for violating borough ordinances on Aug. 10 around 2 p.m. in East Brady.
Delmer F. Shifflett III, 49, and David E. Bowser, 48, allegedly failed to maintain the grass at their properties along East First Street and Grant Street at a height no taller than six inches, in accordance with the ordinance.
The grass on Shifflett’s East First Street property is reportedly about 10 inches in height, and the weeds are a lot higher.
According to police, letters regarding the ordinance violations were sent to Shifflett on May 12, 2022 and to Bowser on June 21, 2022.
All charges were filed Aug. 14 by Southern Clarion County Regional Police Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.