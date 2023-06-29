EAST BRADY – Two East Brady men were cited for violating borough ordinances on June 17 in East Brady Borough.
According to police, David E. Bowser, 48, and Delmer F. Shifflett III, 49, failed to comply with the borough’s ordinance by allowing grass and weeds on their properties to grow taller than six inches in height.
The grass on Bowser’s Grant Street property is reportedly as high as two to four feet in some areas. A certified letter regarding the ordinance violation was sent to Bowser on June 21, 2022.
Reports state that the grass on Shifflett’s East First Street property is between 11 and 14 inches tall. A certified letter was sent to Shifflett on May 12, 2022.
All charges were filed June 21 by Southern Clarion County Regional Police Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.