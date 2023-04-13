FOXBURG – Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts welcomes back to the McKissick Mighty Wurlitzer internationally acclaimed organist Dave Wickerham in “Spring is Here” on Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.
Performing arrangements in the first half on a Spring theme, plus sacred favorites following Easter, Wickerham will take requests from the audience during intermission and then weave an uninterrupted musical tapestry of tunes for the duration of the program.
Tickets for the concert are $25 for adults, $20 for ARCA members and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at alleghenyriverstone.org, or call to reserve tickets at (724) 659-3153 and pay by cash or check at the door.
A native of Encino, Calif., Wickerham began playing the electronic organ at the age of four and had his first pipe organ experience at age 10.
When he moved to Arizona in 1976, he became associate organist at the famous Organ Stop Pizza Restaurants in Phoenix, Mesa and Tucson. While there, he continued his musical studies with Roseamond Crowley, one of the few remaining descendants of the Louis Vierne line of organists. He attended the University of Arizona in Tucson on a full scholarship, pursuing classical organ studies for six years with Dr. Roy Johnson.
In 1984, Wickerham moved to the Chicago area to become staff organist at Pipes and Pizza in Lansing, Ill. In addition to his performances there, he concertized frequently and ministered musically, serving at various churches. In 1990, the Wickerham family moved to Wisconsin, where he was one of the featured staff organists at the Piper Music Palace in Greenfield for 10 years.
Wickerham enjoys concertizing frequently to many audiences including various chapters of the American Theatre Organ Society. After seven years as organist and curator with the legendary Milhous Collection in South Florida, Wickerham currently lives in Upper Michigan where he has accepted the position of co-manager and Organist in Residence at Crystal Theatre in Crystal Falls.