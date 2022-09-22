RAYBURN TWP. – Two community organizations teamed up to help Orphans of the Storm (OOTS) of Rayburn Township to provide exercise areas for its dogs and cats.
Three AmeriCorps volunteers spent a day disassembling outdoor enclosures and transporting them to OOTS. Habitat for Humanity provided the moving truck.
The AmeriCorps volunteers are based in Kittanning but come from across the country: Falyn Cunniffee is from New Jersey, Kayla Melena from California, and Ha Bui from Colorado.
“We could not have accomplished this without the hard work and dedication from these three young AmeriCorps ladies. Their help is appreciated more than they will ever know. What would have taken us days to do was accomplished in just five hours,” said Lori Frantz, OOTS volunteer coordinator.
“AmeriCorps NCCC has been crucial in helping us complete our summer build projects this year, and I couldn’t be happier that they could also support the mission of OOTS during their stay in Kittanning. All Americorps members have a heart for service, but this team is truly extraordinary,” said Jonathan Major, AmeriCorps executive director.
The fencing was donated by a family recently assisted by Humane Animal Allies’ Chris Jirak O’Donnell, an Armstrong County Humane Police Officer representing OOTS.
OOTS hopes to enlarge the cat room porch area and build an outside dog exercise run and play area.
OOTS is also looking for volunteers with construction experience to help build the enclosures. To learn more, visit www.orphansofthestorm-pa.org.