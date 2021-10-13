NEW BETHLEHEM – American actor and folk singer Chris Burke once said that, “Having Down syndrome is like being born normal. I am just like you and you are just like me. We are all born in different ways, that is the way I can describe it. I have a normal life.”
As parents of children with Down Syndrome, Burke’s words ring especially true for Kelly Smith of Seminole, Tracy Calhoun of New Bethlehem, Megan Murray of South Bethlehem and Melissa Carlson of Distant who will join forces this weekend to shine a light on the condition with a benefit walk in the New Bethlehem area.
“We’re hoping to raise awareness that these kids are fun and that they are not to be avoided or shunned,” Calhoun said of the Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh New Bethlehem Area Buddy Walk that will take place along the Redbank Valley Trail on Saturday, Oct. 16. “I think they’ve been pushed to the background for quite a while, and it’s their time to shine.”
Under the umbrella of the Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh, Smith and Calhoun said the local walk grew out of the annual Buddy Walk sponsored by the Pittsburgh association each October. With COVID-19 restrictions forcing last year’s Pittsburgh walk to occur virtually, the four women and their families participated individually, but began thinking about the possibility of localizing a similar event.
“After last year, we decided that it would be a good idea to get everybody together as one team to keep it local in our area for other parents and children who can’t make it to Pittsburgh,” Calhoun said, noting that the women formed their new joint fundraising team, the New Bethlehem Area Team, and began planning a similar walk to take place along the Redbank Valley Trail with the Pittsburgh association serving as the parent group. “It’s a great way to meet other parents with children who were born with Down Syndrome to compare notes and just let the kids have fun.”
According to Smith and Calhoun, festivities for the Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh New Bethlehem Area Buddy Walk will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the area of Arch and Wood streets along the Redbank Valley Trail.
The walk will kick off at 11 a.m. and take place on the trail from the Climax Tunnel to New Bethlehem. Participants interested in a shorter trek can meet in the area of Arch and Wood streets and walk to the trellis in South Bethlehem before returning to New Bethlehem.
“Some want to really walk, and some just can’t do it,” Calhoun said of the two starting points. “This way, everybody gets what they need.”
In addition to the walk, the event — which is open to anyone in the area, and surrounding areas, with Down Syndrome and their families, friends and other supporters — will also include face painting, refreshments, Chinese auction and more.
All proceeds from the event — including tax deductible donations — will benefit the Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh.
“We’re hoping to get a lot of donations,” Calhoun said. “All the money is going to the Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh which helps the Down Syndrome Center at Children’s Hospital where many kids, including all of ours, go for treatment.”
“They’re the reason why we’re doing this,” Smith added of her son, CJ, Calhoun’s son, Donovan, Murray’s daughter, Willivene, Carlson’s daughter, Keira, and other children who will benefit from the donations.
Smith and Calhoun said that the local walk would not have been possible without the support of New Bethlehem area businesses, organizations and individuals who donated everything from refreshments, auction items, use of the Redbank Valley Trail and more for the event.
They pointed out that tables, pop-up tents and volunteers are still needed for the Oct. 16 event.
“It’s amazing how everything has all been coming together,” Calhoun said, noting that the organizers hope to see the walk continue to grow and become an annual event in New Bethlehem.
“The more it grows, the more people it brings to New Bethlehem,” she continued. “I think it could be a very good thing for the community.”
For now, the women said that they are looking forward to this Saturday’s pioneer event as a way to not only connect with other Down Syndrome families and raise money for the cause, but also see it as an opportunity to raise awareness and normalize the condition.
“Our kids are more alike than they are different to other people,” Calhoun said, noting that children with Down Syndrome want to join in just like everyone else.
“We just thought it was time to shine some light on them,” Smith added.
For more information on the event, or to volunteer, contact Smith at (814) 275-3275, or Calhoun at (724) 859-6264.