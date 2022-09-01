BUTLER – Walking on stage at the Butler Little Theatre for a Saturday evening reading to promote his latest book, Randall Silvis stepped back in time to recount his childhood in the Rimersburg area, as well as several key connections with the Butler area that led him down the path to becoming a writer.
In the early 1980s, Silvis discovered a one-act play contest being hosted by the Butler Little Theatre, and decided to try his hand at something new.
“Those were the first plays I ever wrote,” he told those in attendance Saturday evening as he read selections from several of his books, including his 26th book, “The Deepest Black,” which was released Aug. 16. “I had no idea how to write a play.”
After some research, Silvis submitted several entries in the contest. The top three selections were all Silvis’ works, with two of the plays eventually being produced at the theater.
“That was my introduction to playwriting,” he said.
The Butler theater also produced his first three-act play, “Riddle of the Sphinx,” which later won a national competition sponsored by Clarion University, which, in turn, led to Clarion University commissioning Silvis to write another play, “Driven to Acts of Kindness.” That play was the first of three of Silvis’ plays to win the National Playwrights Showcase Award.
With some of his works taking him as far as New York City and off Broadway venues, Silvis eventually realized that it was costing him more money to make the trek to and from New York than he was earning from the plays. Silvis said he then turned his attention to prose fiction and hasn’t written a play in 30 years.
The Butler Little Theatre may have played an important role in Silvis’ genesis as a writer, but it was a decade or more earlier that several events in Butler put the idea of becoming a writer clearly in his head.
“I was aimless all through high school,” Silvis said, explaining that like many boys his age, his interests were with sports, music and girls.
But with his high school years coming to an end, college loomed large.
“Vietnam was raging and the draft lottery was coming up,” he said.
Silvis left home in Sandy Hollow and enrolled at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, spending three semesters at the school.
“I hated dorm life — I just couldn’t take it,” he said.
When the draft lottery was held late in 1969, Silvis said he drew a very high number, making it unlikely he would be called for military service. It was then that he and a friend decided to ditch college life for a while, heading off to California where he spent about a year in the painters’ union. He said his parents, Melvin “Speedy” and June (Summerville) Silvis, weren’t necessarily on board with his plan.
When he came home, Silvis said it was too late to enroll at IUP or Clarion University for the current semester, so he joined several friends at Butler County Community College where he was enrolled in an accounting program.
One day, while hanging out with friends before class, the friend that he had gone to California with said that he was struggling to write a couple of poems for an English assignment. And the poems were due in a matter of minutes.
“I said, ‘Give me your notebook and a pen,’” Silvis recalled. “And just off the top of my head, [I] wrote a couple.”
He met up with his friend later in the day. Looking troubled, his friend told Silvis that his English professor wanted to talk with Silvis.
“I said, ‘What did you do? You know you just got me expelled,” Silvis said.
“I was raised by an ex-Marine, and I was raised to own my mistakes, so I go marching over and knock on the door,” he said, later noting that the professor was Dr. John Griffiths.
“Where’d you learn to write poetry?” Griffiths asked.
Latest Videos
“I never studied it; I read it sometimes,” Silvis said.
The professor told Silvis that he had a lot of talent and should consider being a writer. The young man just brushed off the advice at the time.
“I grew up in the coal mine towns of Southern Clarion County, and we didn’t think like that,” Silvis said during the reading on Saturday night. He noted that while he loved to read, and that he read voraciously, “that dream was too big for a kid like me.”
A couple days later in a public speaking class, Silvis said he had to get in front of the room and talk off the top of his head about a topic he pulled from a hat: rubber bands.
Describing himself at the time as very shy and timid, Silvis said he began rambling on about a fictional musical band “as fast as I could talk because I was so nervous and just wanted to sit down.”
It didn’t help that he could see and hear his classmates laughing at him, along with the professor.
“I just wanted to melt into the cracks,” he said.
After class, the professor stopped Silvis, saying to him, “You tell a great story, did you ever think about becoming a writer?”
“I said, ‘You know what, you’re the second prof in two days that has said that to me,” Silvis recalled. “He said, ‘Maybe you ought to consider it.’ And I did.”
From there, Silvis switched his major to English literature, completed his degree at Clarion University and set a goal of becoming a writer.
For the next 10 years, Silvis “sacrificed whatever comfort I had to sacrifice just to have the time to write, and I wrote hundreds of stories, hundreds of poems, hundreds of songs.”
Fast forward several decades and more than 20 published books, Silivis said that although he was writing and finding success, he still needed teaching positions at Edinboro University and Seton Hill College to pay the bills. Then came the publication of a psychological crime novel, “Two Days Gone,” and everything changed.
“’Two Days Gone’ came out and it was a runaway bestseller,” he said, noting that the success led to five more books in the Ryan DeMarco mystery series, and his ability to quit teaching and focus more on writing.
He said that in the past, he was able to write a book about every two years; however, since becoming a full-time writer around five years ago, he has penned 10 books.
“Being able to write full-time was a real blessing for me,” he told those at the Butler reading, many eager to have their books signed by the author.
Silvis, who now calls Mercer County home, said that “The Deepest Black” is inspired by true events, including a number of paranormal occurrences that he experienced over the years.
“Everything that happened to me in the book — and some of them are very, very difficult to believe — they actually happened to me at some point in my lifetime,” he said, adding that the book centers around a triple homicide that took place in New Wilmington.
With the new book on store shelves, Silvis said many of the paranormal experiences he’s had also ended up in a book, “My Strange and Stranger Life,” which is completed and with his publisher right now. He has also completed a new novel, “The Long and Winding Road,” a contemporary romance with each chapter inspired by the title of a Beatles song. And he said he’s about halfway through writing a novel set in the Florida panhandle in the early 1960s, titled “Hurricane.”
Silvis also said that his Ryan DeMarco series of books are in development for a cable television or streaming series. He said that a producer has signed on to the project, along with two writers with the hopes of gaining the interest of an A-list actor so that the series can be pitched to companies like Netflix or HBO.
A couple other projects are also being looked at for television or movies, he said.
A hybrid of fact and fiction, “The Deepest Black” features Silvis himself as the protagonist whose search for a new story “entangles him in a mind-bending web of murder, men in black, time travel, and high strangeness — all taking place only minutes from his home in Mercer County.” The new book is published by Sourcebooks/Poisoned Pen. For more, visit www.randallsilvis.com.