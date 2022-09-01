Silvis, Randall
Buy Now

RANDALL SILVIS (right), who grew up in the village of Sandy Hollow near Rimersburg, signs a copy of his latest book, “The Deepest Black,” following a reading at the Butler Little Theatre Saturday evening.

 By JOSH WALZAK L-V Editor

BUTLER – Walking on stage at the Butler Little Theatre for a Saturday evening reading to promote his latest book, Randall Silvis stepped back in time to recount his childhood in the Rimersburg area, as well as several key connections with the Butler area that led him down the path to becoming a writer.

In the early 1980s, Silvis discovered a one-act play contest being hosted by the Butler Little Theatre, and decided to try his hand at something new.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos