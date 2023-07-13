EAST BRADY – Over the past couple of years, the small group of East Brady Riverfest volunteers have been working to build back the community’s summertime festival following its cancelation in 2020 due to the pandemic.
That progress continues this weekend, as the Riverfest Parade makes a return for the first time since 2019.
“We’re bringing back the parade this year,” committee member Luanne McAnallen said. “It will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14.”
The Firemen’s Parade steps off from the football field, and will make its way to the downtown business area, to officially kick off the festivities at the Riverfest Street Fair in town.
McAnallen said there is still time to sign up to take part in the parade, whether it be marching units, kids with their pets, decorated golf carts and more. Those interested should call Mike Hall at (724) 525-2662 as soon as possible.
“After the parade, we have a live band on the stage,” McAnallen said, noting that the band, In The Now, will perform on the stage next to the All-Stars Bar and Restaurant along Kellys Way from 8 to 10:30 p.m.
More than 30 vendors will be set up along the street, McAnallen said, noting that many of the food vendors will be in the food court area, which will be located this year in the parking lot across from Nelson’s Hardware.
She also said that this year’s event will include the Kid’s Corner, in the lots next to the Uni-Mart, which will include bounce houses, a train ride and games for children.
A full day of events is planned for Saturday, July 15, from noon to 11 p.m.
The carriage rides will return this year, starting from the Farmers National Bank area.
The Kid’s Corner will be open throughout the day, and a DJ will offer up music from the main stage from noon to 5 p.m.
In the evening, the Stephen Hagg Band will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. on the stage.
Capping off the two-day festival will be the annual fireworks display, launched high above the Allegheny River.
Throughout the event, the Riverfest Committee will operate its information booth next to the All-Stars, where Riverfest T-shirts will be on sale, along with 50/50 raffle tickets and other small games of chance. A limited number of the group’s big $10,000 raffle tickets will also be available, with the drawing taking place on Labor Day.
“We hope to see everybody come out for the Riverfest Parade and Street Fair this year,” McAnallen said. “And we couldn’t make it all possible without all of our sponsors.”
She said that this year’s Gold-level sponsors include: Allegheny Hills Retirement Residence, Allegheny Power Sports, All-Stars Bar and Restaurant, Bracken’s Pharmacy, Camp KMA Gives Back, Doc 9 Bar and Grill, East Brady Candle Company, East Brady Properties, East Brady Uni-Mart, East Brady United Methodist Church, Farmers National Bank, Haws Ricker Insurance, Hedrick Brothers Excavation/St. Cloud, Jennifer Dolby Re/Max Select Realty, KEI Dumpster Rental, Mealy Excavating and Construction Inc., Nextier Bank, Rimersburg/River Road Beverage, RiverLIFE Outfitters, Schumacher Refuse, ShowShine Detailing, Wm. Graham Construction and the 700 Shop.