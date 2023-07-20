PARKER – The townsfolk of Parker City gathered on Saturday, July 15 to celebrate the Armstrong County community’s 150th anniversary.
As part of the celebration, both state Sen. Joe Pittman (R-Indiana) and state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) presented proclamations from the State Senate and House of Representatives, respectively, to Parker City Mayor Dwayne “Bud” Amsler, congratulating Parker on its anniversary.
As part of the celebrations, the town hosted a parade with various fire departments, civic groups and politicos in participation.
At the park in town, were various vendors and food trucks. Also, Parker City 150th anniversary T-shirts and coins were sold.
Local residents Bill and Marilyn McCall displayed many old photographs and artifacts from Parker and the surrounding area. Marilyn McCall is also the author of two Parker City historical books, “From Boom to Bust, The Making of the Smallest City in the USA, Parker, Pennsylvania” and “Ben Hogan’s Wild Ride.” The former book is out of print; however, a second edition is in the works with an estimated release in 2024.
The main event of the day was the opening of a time capsule that was buried exactly 50 years ago at the town’s 100th anniversary. Amsler officiated at the time capsule opening, recognizing Catholic Priest Steve Connor who was present when the time capsule was buried in 1973.
Inside the time capsule was a letter which was read that started with “Dear Future.” The letter detailed the events surrounding the Centennial Celebration and hopes for the future of the town. Various items from the time capsule were returned to the descendants who were in the crowd. One of the recipients was former resident MaryAnn (Schuster) Mackrell, who was given an envelope with a letter and a U.S. savings bond from her father and mother, John and Dixie (Preston) Schuster.
The evening’s events ended with a fireworks display.
The City of Parker originally got its start with the oil boom in 1865. By 1867, there were 1,056 oil wells in and around the Parker City area. The area’s population swelled to over 20,000 residents in the early 1870s. In 1873, by special act of the Pennsylvania Legislature, Parker City was formed from combining the communities of Parker’s Landing and Lawrenceburg. The city was named after Judge John Parker. By 1878, the oil boom turned bust with the oil wells depleted. In 1879, almost the entire waterfront — 83 buildings — burnt to the ground.
The City of Parker went from about 1,000 inhabitants to over 20,000 inhabitants and back down to under 1,000 in the course of a decade. Parker City is known as the “Smallest City in the United States,” still holding its charter from 1873.