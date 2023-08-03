PERRY TWP. – A 38-year-old Parker man was accused of drunk driving following an incident on April 16 at 11:43 p.m. along Terwilliger Road in Perry Township.
Cory A. Weibel was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to do a welfare check on Weibel after it was reported that he had gotten into an argument with his ex-girlfriend on the phone. During the argument, the girlfriend heard a gunshot and the phone drop. She said she was concerned that Weibel had harmed himself.
Police said they contacted Weibel by phone and he said that he was fine and didn’t want to harm himself. Troopers asked to meet up with him to confirm that everything was alright, and Weibel agreed to meet them at his home along Terwilliger Road.
Troopers were already at the home when they observed a 2012 Ford Escape, driven by Weibel, pull into the driveway. They spoke to Weibel about his wellbeing, and he again stated that he had no thoughts about harming himself or others.
While speaking to Weibel, an odor of alcohol was reportedly detected on his breath. Weibel was asked to perform standardized field sobriety tests and he showed signs of impairment.
While completing the tests, Weibel allegedly told police that he didn’t know if he could do them sober. His blood alcohol content was reportedly 0.117 percent.
Charges were filed July 31 by Trooper Brian Tanner with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.